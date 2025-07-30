Bus-stop shooting case moved to adult court

A Madison County judge has transferred to adult court the case of a 17-year-old charged in a shooting near a school bus stop in Alton.

Jayvon Walton, 17, initially was charged in a Delinquency Petition field in March in juvenile court.

At a hearing Monday, Assistant State Attorney Sarah Voudrie argued successfully that Walton’s case should be transferred to adult court.

Associate Judge John Hackett granted the prosecution’s request.

The defendant was 16 at the time of the offense.

“We are absolutely committed to the safety of our schools and our students,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “When young offenders choose to involve themselves in adult-level violence, we are prepared to ask the court to try them as adults. I appreciate Judge Hackett’s ruling in this case, which was judicious and reasonable, and will allow us to now seek appropriate justice in this case.”

In juvenile court, the most severe sentence is detention at a juvenile facility until the minor’s 21st birthday.

Walton now is charged in adult court with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons. The most serious charge is attempted first-degree murder, which is a Class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

“The severity of these charges reflects our resolve to hold offenders accountable when their actions threaten student safety,” Haine said.

Alton police responded to the 1200 block of Central Avenue on the evening of Feb. 26, after receiving reports of gunfire. An Alton Community Unit School District 11 bus was dropping off students who attended evening classes. No individuals were struck by gunfire, and the bus itself was not hit.

The charges against Walton allege that he intended to kill another individual and fired multiple shots in the direction of the individual.

A co-defendant, Daniel Coalan, 18, is charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons.

Coalan’s case remains pending.