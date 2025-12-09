Charges filed against suspect in Granite City officer’s shooting

EDWARDSVILLE – The man accused of shooting a Granite City police officer faces four felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

DJ Marshall, 26, of Granite City, is charged with firing a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun multiple times at Officer Tyler Timmons on Friday afternoon.

The officer was struck twice in the abdomen, but survived. He was rushed to St. Louis University Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The charge of attempted first-degree murder is an enhanced Class X felony punishable by 20-80 years in prison.

Marshall also is charged with one count each of:

Aggravated battery with a firearm (a Class X felony, punishable by 15-60 years in prison)

Possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender (a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years in prison)

Possession of a weapon by a felon (a Class X felony, punishable by two to 10 years in prison)

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a petition for pretrial detention, arguing the defendant should remain in custody while awaiting trial because he poses a threat and is a flight risk. Prosecutors said Marshall has a history of flight from police.

A hearing has not yet been held on the petition for pretrial detention.

Records show that Marshall was convicted of burglary in 2021 and 2023.

Illinois State Police are leading the investigation.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m. Friday, Timmons was dispatched to 1542 Johnson Road for a call of a suspicious person. When Timmons observed a man, later identified at Marshall, he approached him, police said.

The defendant immediately brandished a firearm and shot Timmons multiple times, according to police. Video from the area confirmed that the defendant shot at the officer five times, with Timmons being hit twice, police said.

Officers identified the suspect as DJ Marshall from dash and body camera images, according to police. Those images were disseminated to the public and officers received multiple statements identifying Marshall as the shooter, Granite City police said.

Officers said that video from the area showed the defendant fleeing and discarding clothing worn during the shooting. Members of Marshall’s family identified the clothing as belonging to him, according to police.

Granite City police said they received multiple reports of Marshall fleeing on foot through the area, attempting to enter various residences of family and associates.

The defendant was apprehended in Granite City early Saturday morning, following a manhunt lasting several hours and involving numerous officers from local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Police said they eventually located Marshall hiding in an abandoned car. He was apprehended with a firearm consistent with the one used in the shooting, according to investigators.

The defendant is being held in the Madison County Jail.

“Any attack on a police officer is an attack on the safety and stability of our entire community,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “Our office has filed the most serious charges supported by the evidence, and we will continue to coordinate closely with law enforcement as the case proceeds. We will pursue these charges with the full weight of the law.

“We are extremely grateful that Officer Timmons is expected to make an excellent recovery. But make no mistake — this was an attempted murder of a public servant, and we will not tolerate such attacks in

Madison County. Granite City police officers — along with every other law enforcement officer serving this county — put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect the public. When someone attempts to take the life of an officer, our office will respond swiftly and aggressively.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers our officers face daily. Our community stands firmly with the men and women who serve and protect us.

“Again, we are thankful beyond words that Officer Timmons is recovering. The courage shown by him and by all officers who responded reflects the very best of law enforcement. And there were many, many officers who responded — municipal, county, state and federal. They left no stone unturned, and they swiftly restored public safety and took this individual into custody.

“We appreciate the thorough work of the investigators in this case. Their diligence and professionalism have ensured that our prosecution of this defendant can move forward.

“In addition, we thank the emergency medical responders. They, too, exhibited remarkable bravery while providing life-saving care to Officer Timmons.

“Our prayers are with Officer Timmons and his family as he continues healing. We look forward to his recovery and commend him for his service.”

