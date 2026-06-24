Collinsville man convicted of machete attack

A Collinsville man has been found guilty of aggravated battery in connection with a machete attack during a Fourth of July gathering.

Following a bench trial, Jorge Barrera, 29, was found guilty Tuesday of using a machete to strike the leg of a victim on July 4, 2024. The attack happened outside a Collinsville apartment complex.

According to evidence and testimony presented by Madison County Assistant State’s Attorneys Joseph Reames and Gina McNabney, the attack stemmed from a disagreement over a parking spot at the apartment complex.

Reames, in his closing argument, said the victim started to walk away after an initial confrontation, but Barrera went to his vehicle for the weapon.

“The defendant then re-engaged, swinging a machete,” Reames argued.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

State’s Attorney Tom Haine commended Collinsville police, which conducted the investigation, as well as the prosecution team.

“Acts of violence involving dangerous weapons place lives at risk and have no place in our community,” Haine said. “When individuals choose to assault others with dangerous weapons, we are prepared to take such cases to trial and will seek accountability.”

Barrera will be sentenced later. Aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Madison County Circuit Judge Amy Maher presided at the trial and issued the verdict.