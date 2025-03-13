Congressional Dems oppose EPA cuts

Ten Illinois congressional Democrats are calling for an immediate reversal of planned cuts at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The 10 Illinois representatives were part of 102 Democratic congressional members who have written to U.S. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin opposing cuts to staffing and funding at the agency.

“The EPA is not just a regulatory body; it is a frontline defender of public health, environmental safety, and economic stability,” wrote the lawmakers. “Gutting the agency through drastic budget cuts would cripple its ability to respond to emerging threats, dismantle decades of scientific progress, and put millions of lives at risk.

“At a time when climate change and pollution are intensifying, weakening the EPA by cutting its budget and firing its invaluable civil servants is not just irresponsible. It is a direct threat to the well-being of every American.”

Illinois congressional Democrats signing the letter were: Nikki Budzinski of Springfield, Sean Casten of Downers Grove, Bill Foster of Naperville, Jesús García of Chicago, Jonathan Jackson of Chicago, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, Mike Quigley of Chicago, Delia Ramirez of Chicago, Jan Schakowsky of Evanston and Eric Sorensen of Moline.

The proposed 65 percent cut would undermine the agency’s ability to protect the public health of all Americans through research, regulation, education, and enforcement, according to the Democrats. They said any large-scale cuts would also exacerbate staffing issues, dissuade future potential civil servants from joining the agency, and severely impact the agency’s vital work in safeguarding public health and the environment.

“In addition to the damage proposed cuts would have on Americans, the current uncertainty and instability poses a direct threat to the integrity of the scientific community, which could reverberate for years to come,” the lawmakers added. “Slashing the EPA’s funding would cripple its ability to provide essential protections, drive innovations in environmental science, and respond to emerging threats.

“Beyond the immediate damage, this instability discourages top scientists and experts from joining or remaining at the agency, jeopardizing its ability to safeguard public health and the environment for future generations.”