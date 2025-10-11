Edwardsville man found guilty of attacking doctor 

A jury on Friday found an Edwardsville man guilty of felony charges in connection with an attack on a Glen Carbon doctor in his home.

The jury found Timothy Rodgers, 40, guilty of home invasion (a Class X felony) and aggravated battery of a person 60 years of age or older (a Class 3 felony).

Rodgers, without authority, entered the home of the victim on Dec. 20, 2021, and slammed the victim’s head against a tile floor, head-butted him and body-slammed him.

“This defendant’s brutal actions toward a 67-year-old member of his own family were inexcusable, and the jury’s verdict ensures he is held accountable under the law,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “Madison County residents expect and deserve to feel safe in their homes.

“This verdict reaffirms our shared commitment to protecting residents and upholding those basic standards of decency and accountability.”

Evidence and testimony presented by Assistant State’s Attorneys Gina McNabnay and Sean Williams showed that Rodgers and the victim’s daughter were going through a divorce.

Rodgers went to the victim’s home and, via video doorbell, was told to leave. Rodgers entered through a garage door and attacked the victim in a bathroom. The victim suffered bruising, cuts and permanent loss of hearing.

The prosecution refuted a defense claim that Rodgers was the victim of a setup orchestrated to put him at a disadvantage in family court.

McNabnay, in her closing argument, said Rodgers was angry about the divorce.

“The only person with a plan that day was the defendant,” McNabnay argued.

Glen Carbon police, responding to the victim’s 911 call, went into the home and found Rodgers on top of the victim.

Haine commended the prosecution team and Glen Carbon police.

“We thank the officers who responded swiftly as well as the investigators, whose thorough work allowed our prosecutors to present a complete picture for the jury. The jury reached this verdict after carefully weighing all the evidence,” Haine said.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Kyle Napp presided at the trial, which began Tuesday.

Sentencing will be held at a later date. The charge of home invasion is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, while the charge of aggravated battery of a person 60 or older is punishable by up to five years in prison.