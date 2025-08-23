Farmer’s scholarship provides ‘lasting impact’

BLOOMINGTON — A scholarship has been established in a legacy farmer’s name with the first recipients announced Jan. 1.

The grant will be included in the next round of scholarships given by the Illinois Farm Bureau’s charitable arm, the IAA Foundation

IAA Foundation Director Susan Moore said that the scholarship will be given in $100,000 increments for 10 years. IAA promotes agricultural literacy.

The scholarship is for students in Madison, St. Clair and Bond counties who are pursuing agriculture degrees, from trades to postdoctoral work, as graduating high school seniors or college students.

“This will have a lasting impact for generations,” said Eric DeMange, Madison County Farm Bureau president. “These students are going to get started on the right track.”

The late Gene Daiber, of Madison County, directed the IAA Foundation to award the scholarship on an accelerated timeline, Moore said.

“Gene Daiber’s extraordinary generosity marks a first for the IAA Foundation,” Moore said. “While I didn’t have the opportunity to ask Gene directly why he made this choice, I believe he saw the power of helping more students, more quickly, rather than holding funds in reserve.”

Moore described the decision by Daiber to award more money in a shorter amount of time as a “unique perspective.”

“It’s doing a lot of good in the short term, instead of spacing it out, so he’s given us a larger impact in a shorter amount of time on a larger number of people,” she said. “Another cool thing is learning the range this gift gives is so broad.”

The foundation will be able to decide to reward students doing doctorate research work to those who want to be back in agriculture.

Daiber, a 25-year member of the Madison County Farm Bureau Board, was born in

Highland, and grew up on his family’s farm near Marine. After graduating from Triad High School in 1961, he farmed alongside his mother for a decade before taking over full ownership and operation of the farm until his retirement in 2014. He died Aug. 7, 2023 at age 80.

“We just received a notice from his widow, Lillian Daiber, this summer that Gene had written this into his estate,” Moore recalled.

“Estates take quite a while to settle, particularly in farm families where there’s land involved. He left the decision up to her, to choose when to give the gift, either after her passing or during her lifetime; she opted to present it while living, to honor her husband,” Moore added.

The IAA Foundation already rewards $200,000 annually statewide with more than 30 different scholarships, outside of Daiber’s gift. The foundation was created more than 30 years ago.

Recipients will be posted at www.iaafoundation.org under “Meet Our Recipients.”

Lillian Daiber, whom Gene married in 1984, described him as a quiet leader known for his meticulous record-keeping and deep commitment to lifelong learning. He also served as a mentor for young farmers as well as other kids in the neighborhood.

She hopes the scholarship inspires students to value hard work and recognize their potential to help others.

Gene Daiber’s name will soon be added to the Farming Legacy wall in the IAA building, joining others who have made gifts of $1 million or more. Daiber’s Future Farmers of America jacket was also accepted into the foundation’s permanent archives.