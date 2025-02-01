Firefighter charged with stealing charity funds

A Roxana firefighter has been charged with stealing funds from a charity event.

Jacob Sanders, 27, of Roxana has been charged with two counts of theft, a Class 3 felony, for allegedly stealing $4,185 from ticket sales for the 2024 Guns ‘N Hoses charity boxing event. The theft is alleged to have happened from Aug. 1-Nov. 27.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said he expects evidence will show that the defendant, a paid-on-call firefighter, was provided with advance tickets to sell for the Nov. 27 event, but did not turn in the proceeds from the sales.

“Allegations of theft from charitable organizations are always disappointing,” Haine said. “Contributions to this organization are made in good faith by members of our community to support a noble cause—aiding the families and children of first responders who have made ultimate sacrifices.

“Firefighters, police officers, paramedics, EMTs and community members dedicated their time and resources to this event.”

The Roxana Police Department, which worked closely with organizers of the fundraiser, led the investigation.

“I commend the thorough work of Chief Will Cunningham and Lt. James Doyle, and I commend the strong vigilance of the St. Louis Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association, which promptly identified this matter and brought it to the attention of the investigators,” Haine said.

A Class 3 felony is punishable by two to five years in prison.