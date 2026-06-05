Five businesses cited for serving minors

Five Madison County businesses were cited for selling alcoholic beverages to minors during an Illinois State Police enforcement operation.

State Police Zone 6 Commander Capt. Jamie Brunnworth said Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement surveillance was conducted at various establishments in Madison County on May 21. Surveillance was also done May 13 in Calhoun County and May 28 in Macoupin County.

Brunnworth said the ultimate goal is to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities.

Fifty-six locations were surveyed. Nine were involved in the sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor, according to State Police.

Employees at Madison County businesses cited were:

Angela Williams at Kokomo Joe’s in Troy

Cassandra Turner at Lucky’s Parlor in Troy

Bertha Medina at Mariachis Maryville

Hem Aryal at One Stop Shop in Maryville

Tammy Vahey at Time Out Sports Bar in Troy

Other employees and businesses cited were:

Whitney Gibson at Kampsville American Legion Post 1083

Terry McBride at The Landing in Kampsville

Brandon Mealy at BP Carlinville

Aubrey Wise at Maxamillian’s Video Poker in Carlinville

The employees were all cited with unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor, and released on a notice to appear in court.

Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

Brunnworth said the State Police commend establishments and their employees which do not sell alcohol to minors.

The surveillance project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.