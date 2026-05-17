Granite City woman convicted of killing ex-boyfriend

A Granite City woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder for fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend.

Tara Anderson, 40, was convicted of murder in the 2023 crime.

Following a three-day trial that began May 12, jurors found Anderson guilty of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend, Phillip Armstrong, 39, of Granite City on Sept. 24, 2023 outside Anderson’s home on the 1400 block of Madison Avenue.

Evidence and testimony presented by Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson, chief of the Criminal Division, and Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Maricle showed that Armstrong had gone to Anderson’s residence, at her request, to retrieve a vehicle. Anderson exited the residence and confronted Armstrong, who was trying to load the vehicle onto a trailer.

Anderson went back into her home, then came out with a .45-caliber handgun and fired a shot toward Armstrong. The bullet went through a wooden fence and struck Armstrong.

Hudson, in her closing argument, noted that on multiple occasions beforehand, Anderson had told people that she wanted Armstrong dead. Minutes before the shooting, Anderson told a person in her home that she was “going to kill that (expletive),” the prosecutor added.

“These were not idle threats. They were promises,” Hudson told jurors. “She’s a woman of her word.”

Jurors rejected a defense claim that Anderson intended only to fire a “warning shot.”

Anderson testified that she fired the shot “to scare him away.”

Hudson argued that was no need to “scare away” Armstrong, who was only on the roadway, removing the vehicle as Anderson had requested.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine thanked jurors.

“No one gets to claim ‘warning shot’ after firing directly into an area where they know a person is standing,” Haine said. “The law is absolutely clear: If you shoot at someone and hit them, that is not an accident. That’s murder.”

Haine also commended the Granite City Police Department, which led the investigation, and the assisting agencies, including the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services.

“The evidence gathered by them and presented by our prosecution team showed the defendant was angry, armed and looking to inflict harm,” Haine said.

Several members of Armstrong’s family attended the trial.

“We continue to hold Phillip Armstrong’s family in our prayers,” Haine said. “The victim’s family has endured unimaginable pain throughout this process. We hope (Thursday’s) conviction provides them with a measure of justice.”

Circuit Judge Amy Maher presided at the trial.

Anderson will be sentenced later.

First-degree murder is punishable by 20 to 60 years in prison.

In addition to finding Anderson guilty of first-degree murder, the jury made a special finding that she personally discharged a firearm during the commission of the offense. The firearm enhancement means a term of 25 years to life will be added to her murder sentence.

The jury deliberated a little more than three hours before returning the verdict Thursday afternoon.