Investigator for Madison state’s attorney in recovery following amputation

EDWARDSVILLE – Lee Brousseau, chief investigator for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, is recovering at a Chicago area hospital following the amputation of a foot that he injured in a car crash eight years ago, when he was a police officer.

Brousseau suffered the injury in an on-duty car crash in 2018, while serving as a Pontoon Beach police officer. A pickup swerved into Brousseau’s lane and struck his patrol vehicle.

Brousseau has undergone multiple medical procedures since the crash and has had to contend with persistent pain. Recently, his mobility also became affected. After consultation with his doctors, Brousseau chose to undergo an amputation, and later he will receive a prosthesis.

The amputation was performed Thursday at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, part of Loyola Medicine, in Melrose Park by orthopedic surgeon Kamran Hamid. The surgeon reported that the operation “went great” and that Brousseau is “doing very well.”

Brousseau began physical therapy Friday.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said: “We’re very glad to hear that Lee’s procedure went well, and that his recovery is going very well.

“We’ve been informed that he’s in great spirits. Knowing Lee, he’ll be wanting to get back on duty in no time – helping his teammates protect our community. His work ensures that victims are heard and that our neighborhoods remain safe.”

Brousseau joined the State’s Attorney’s Office in 2022. He also serves as president of the Tyler

Timmins Foundation. Brousseau shared a close friendship with Timmins, a Pontoon Beach police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2021. Haine met Brousseau at a Timmins Foundation event and recruited him to join the State’s Attorney’s Office as an investigator.

Investigators for the State’s Attorney’s Office are sworn law enforcement officers whose duties include locating witnesses and assisting prosecutors in trial preparation.

“Lee consistently goes above and beyond for this community,” Haine said. “His dedication reflects the very best of our office. We’re fortunate to have someone with such integrity and determination on our team.”

Brousseau said he eventually plans to author a book on his experience, with a goal of helping other law enforcement officers overcome injuries and trauma.