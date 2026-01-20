Leader of Southern Illinois bank fraud ring sentenced to nearly six years in prison

The man identified as the mastermind behind an audacious and wide-ranging but low-tech bank fraud scheme perpetrated in communities throughout Southern Illinois and other states has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

Prosecutors say that from March through May 2023. Traveon Reese, 31, of Atlanta, Georgia, and numerous co-conspirators stole business checks from the mail, copied the account information and printed fraudulent checks using the forged signatures of the local business owners.

Reese and others then recruited people, often from local homeless shelters or bus terminals, to cash the fraudulent checks on their behalf. The fraud scheme targeted a bank in Collinsville, as well as more than a dozen other locations.

In all, Reese attempted to cash 26 fake checks around Southern Illinois worth at least $93,413. The actual loss suffered by the banks was estimated at $46,842.

In April 2024, Reese, who was already under arrest in Iowa for similar criminal charges, was indicted in Illinois on 22 felony counts, including bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting bank fraud.

In August, he pleaded guilty to three of those 22 criminal counts — single counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

All four of Reese’s indicted co-conspirators also pleaded guilty and have been or will be sentenced. Brandon Cooperwood, 25, of Rex, Georgia, received a 42-month sentence; DeMarcos Miller, 22, of Atlanta, and T’ziah Thomas, 25, of Villa Rica, Georgia, were each sentenced to 36 months; and Joshua Pruitt, 25, of Rex, pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 26 at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis.

Just days after Reese’s sentencing. he sent a handwritten letter to the court – not through his attorney – asking that his sentence be reduced by 10 months, due in part to his “troubled upbringing… being homeless, (a) continuing drug problem, mental health condition and extended time spent in federal custody (19 months) in difficult conditions due to lack of dental care…”

Reese also complained of unpleasant conditions in prison, including his being “…housed behind a door…” Furthermore, he noted, “a downward departure may be warranted due to the defendant’s youthfulness at the time of the offense.”

Reese, who was 29 years old at the time of his crimes, also asked that his sentence run concurrent to his state sentence. But one of the crimes he pleaded guilty to is aggravated identity theft, which, as was noted in the agreement, “must run consecutive to any sentence imposed on any other count and any undisclosed sentences,” which the judge imposed at sentencing.

Reese was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $39,521.59.

Reese has a significant criminal history dating back at least 12 years. In 2014 he got a one-year suspended sentence for drug offenses in Arkansas. In 2016 he was sentenced to five years for an undisclosed offence in Georgia; in 2018 he was sentenced to several years in New York for forgery; and in May, 2024, he received a 20-year sentence for “theft, forgery, identity theft, solicitation to commit a felony and conspiracy” for a criminal scheme in New York that is identical to his crimes in Illinois.

When Reese was arrested in Dubuque in 2023, he had $11,383.88 on him. Police say he and a co-conspirator offered a 19-year-old woman $500 to cash a $3,200 check, which she did. However, the next attempt to cash a fake check was rebuffed by bank personnel, and police tracked Reese’s car and arrested him and two others.

When Iowa police searched Reese’s hotel room, they reportedly found a printer, laptop, “multiple checks believed to be stolen, multiple fraudulently created checks and blank check paper used to print the fraudulent checks,” according to media reports at the time.

“This conspiracy victimized numerous hardworking people across central and Southern Illinois by trying to cash bogus checks belonging to legitimate businesses at local financial institutions, leaving the banks on the hook and causing them financial harm when successful,” said U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft.

As is usual in such widespread fraud cases, Weinhoeft noted, the investigation required the cooperation of numerous local police departments along with the Illinois State Police and the FBI. Illinois State Police officials led the investigation with support from the FBI’s Springfield Field Office.

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly vowed to continue to work with local and federal law enforcement partners “to fully investigate these cases,” saying that “identity theft and bank fraud can financially decimate a business owner’s life.”