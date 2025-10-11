Madison County judge returns from multinational military exercise 

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Judge Sarah Smith has returned from a two-week mobilization to serve in a senior leadership role during Bright Star 2025, one of the largest multinational military exercises.

The exercise, held in Egypt, brought together more than a dozen allied nations for joint training operations.

Smith, a presiding circuit judge in Madison County and a long-serving officer in the Illinois Army National Guard, was recently appointed as the ILARNG’s G7 – plans and exercises officer, where she is responsible for leading and integrating long-range planning and operational design.

Bright Star 2025 marked her first mission in the new strategic role, following her prior service as the state judge advocate. During the exercise, Smith served as chief of staff for the exercise’s Higher Command, overseeing daily operations, staff coordination, and multinational planning teams. She led a group of more than 40 senior enlisted and officer personnel across multiple staff sections, overseeing everything from operations and logistics to real-time exercise control and scenario integration.

“Judge Smith continues to exemplify the highest standard of public service,” said Chief Judge Chris Threlkeld of the Third Judicial Circuit. “Her ability to balance judicial responsibilities at home with high-level military leadership abroad speaks to her extraordinary commitment to service, discipline, and excellence.”

Bright Star 2025 focused on coalition interoperability, regional security cooperation, and large-scale contingency operations. Smith helped facilitate coordination between U.S. and partner nation forces, including integrated planning and relationship building with Egyptian military officials and joint task force elements.

“I’m honored to represent both Madison County and the Illinois National Guard on the international stage,” said Smith. “This mission reflects how we can build strong relationships with global partners while developing the leadership and readiness of our Guard units back home.”

Bright Star is a recurring U.S.-Egyptian military training exercise that dates back to 1980. Now one of the largest joint training events in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, Bright Star fosters regional security and military cooperation through large-scale command post operations, live-fire ranges, and joint staff coordination across multiple services and nations.