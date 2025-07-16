Man convicted of attack on hospital security guard

A St. Louis man has been convicted of attacking a hospital security guard in Maryville.

Chantel Stanciel, 51, was found guilty of felony aggravated battery by a jury Tuesday afternoon after about 30 minutes of deliberation.

The charge stemmed from a Oct. 9, 2022 attack in which Stanciel choked and repeatedly punched a guard at Anderson Hospital.

“This kind of violence endangers public safety and cannot be ignored,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “I thank the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence, and recognize the outstanding work of the Maryville Police Department and our prosecution team in securing this conviction.”

Assistant State’s Attorneys Korinne Rolens and Mike Stewart prosecuted the case.

Rolens, in her closing argument, said the attack was unprovoked and happened at the hospital’s Pavilion for Women.

“Just feet from where babies are being born, this defendant strangled the victim, and when that wasn’t enough, he struck him repeatedly,” Rolens told jurors.

Stanciel will be sentenced at a later date.

Under Illinois law, aggravated battery is a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Circuit Judge Tim Berkley presided at the trial, which began and concluded Tuesday.