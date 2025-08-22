Man sentenced for 1994 Alton shooting, identify theft

A former Alton resident who lived for decades in Michigan under a false identity has been convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with a 1994 shooting that injured a man.

Robert Mason III, 54, received the sentence after pleading guilty Tuesday in Madison County Circuit Court to charges of attempted murder and identity theft.

In 1994, Mason was charged with firing shots that struck a man at an Alton residence. After the charges were filed, Mason could not be located, and the shooting charges remained in pending status.

Mason was located in 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan by Alton police during their investigation of an identity theft. An Alton resident had reported that someone in Michigan appeared to be using his name in financial matters.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine commended Alton police and other agencies that assisted in the investigation, including the U.S. Marshals Service-Southern District of Illinois/East St. Louis, U.S. Marshals Service-Western District of Michigan/Kalamazoo, East Alton Police Department, Kalamazoo Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Attorney General’s Office, Michigan Secretary of State police, and U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services.

Haine also commended First Assistant State’s Attorney Chad Loughrey, who prosecuted the case.

“Prosecuting a case that dates back more than 30 years is no simple task,” Haine said. “Memories fade, witnesses move, and evidence can be difficult to track down. But thanks to the perseverance of prosecutors and investigators, and the willingness of victims and witnesses to come forward after all these years, we were able to secure these convictions.”

The investigation showed that, after the shooting, Mason stole the birth certificate and Social Security card of the identity-theft victim, then fled Alton. The victim of the identity theft has a relative who was acquainted with Mason.

The investigation also showed that Mason, while using the false identity, was convicted of a drug offense in Michigan and sent to federal prison. Investigators even located a media report from 2015, in which Mason – still using the false identity – discussed how he had reformed during his 17 years of incarceration for the drug offense.