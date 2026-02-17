Police pursuits end in fatalities

Two police pursuits in the Metro area ended in fatalities.

At 11:10 p.m. Sunday, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville police attempted to stop a Chevrolet truck after an officer observed the motorist driving unsafely on New Poag Road and then driving the wrong way on SIU Northern Access Road.

The driver did not stop and SIUE police initiated pursuit. The driver traveled at a high rate of speed through Edwardsville. The driver lost control and crashed into the Redmond Insurance building on Illinois Route 59 south of Illinois Route 157.

The Madison County coroner pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Route 59 was closed for an extended period for the crash investigation.

No officers were injured in the incident.

In the other incident, East St. Louis police attempted to conduct a traffic stop shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday on a vehicle near 47th and State streets.

During the stop, the driver fled from ESL police, struck a raised concrete median and the vehicle became disabled at 25th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Officers approached the vehicle and found the driver dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Illinois State Police are investigating both incidents at the request of each police department.

Upon completion of their investigations, State Police will turn the SIU pursuit case over to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and the East St. Louis pursuit case over to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.