Six charged with soliciting minors

TROY – Six men have been charged with seeking to engage in sex acts with minors.

The Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation Enforcement Bureau arrested the men during a two-day anti-human trafficking demand suppression operation in the Troy area on April 23-24.

Arrested were:

Brian Tilson, 43, of Highland

Justin Kuehnel, 41, of Glen Carbon

Kyle Altevogt, 30, of Panama

Gregory Robinson, 34, of Fairview Heights

James Walker, 40, of Effingham

Ulises Mendieta-Galindo, 36, of O’Fallon

All six suspects were taken into custody and charged with indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 3 felony; traveling to meet a minor, a Class 3 felony; solicitation to meet a child, a Class 4 felony; grooming, a Class 4 felony; and indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 4 felony.

Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

ISP special agents, officers from Troop 8, Zone 6, ISP SWAT, ISP analysts, Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, Intelligence Support Unit and the Troy Police Department partnered for the operation. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office also provided support for the operation.

Human trafficking is the use of force, fraud or coercion to compel a person into commercial sex acts, labor or services against his or her will.

State Police said they will continue their multifaceted approach toward protecting individuals most vulnerable with ongoing human trafficking enforcement operations.

The signs of human trafficking can be subtle. To learn more, visit https://humantraffickinghotline.org/en/human-traffkcking/recognizing-signs/.

If you suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, text *233733 or email ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov.

For information, visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org.