State Police plan roadside safety checks

COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police Troop 8 Commander Capt. Casey Faro has announced that the ISP will conduct roadside safety checks in Madison and St. Clair counties during November.

The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public, Faro said.

He added the ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working the detail will be watchful for motorists who show signs of impaired driving, operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, and transporting open alcoholic beverages, as well as improper seat belt and child restraint use, distracted driving, and other Illinois Vehicle Code violations, the State Police commander said.

Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the United States.

RSCs are designed to keep roads safe by taking dangerous driving under the influence offenders off the road, Faro said.

The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.