State Police plan seat-belt enforcement

Illinois State Police Troop 8 Commander Capt. Casey Faro has announced that the State Police will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols during February in Madison and St. Clair counties.

Faro said the Enforcement Patrols allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seats laws.

Illinois law requires all passengers to be buckled up.

Seat belts are estimated to save more than 14,000 lives each year.

Nearly 50 percent of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were not buckled up.

Faro said the object of the program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child safety seat inspections and enforcement.