Suspect held in shooting of Granite City officer

GRANITE CITY – A 26-year-old man is being held in connection with the shooting of a Granite City police officer.

DJ Marshall of Granite City is accused of shooting the officer Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:20 p.m. Friday, Granite City officers responded to a call on the 2000 block of Johnson Road.

When officers arrived and encountered Marshall, police said, he pulled out a firearm and fired several shots, striking one of the officers. Marshall then fled on foot, according to police.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition as of press time.

Illinois State Police utilized a K-9 unit and an aircraft, and worked with the Granite City and Alton police departments, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal Service and FBI to search for Marshall. The cooperative effort led to the apprehension of Marshall at 3 a.m. today in Granite City.

He was being housed at the Madison County Jail.

Charges were pending as of press time.