Teacher of Year lobbies for educators

Briana Morales has loved her time as Illinois’ Teacher of the Year, with one caveat.

“I’ve missed my students tremendously,” said Morales, an English teacher at the Gordon Bush Alternative Center in East St. Louis.

Morales has been on sabbatical for the school year, serving as an education ambassador.

The Hoffman Estates native has had more than 85 speaking engagement about what it means to be a teacher, meeting with teachers, university students and education officials.

“I learned so much from other educators that I will take back to the classroom,” Morales said. “I’ve had time to reflect. Being a teacher is such a unique responsibility. It matters every single day.

“You have to be intentional with what you do. Every second counts. I’ve seen what other teachers do and I’ve interacted with them. It’s allowed me to hone my skills. When you are proactive, it is always better for students.”

One of Morales’ talks was at Illinois College in Jacksonville, where a student from her first year of teaching seven years ago heard her.

“He was an engineering major but always wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “He heard my talk, and he changed his major. Now, he is going to be a science teacher.

One of Morales’ last official acts was gathering with the other 54 Teachers of the Year from all U.S

. states and territories. They gathered in Washington D.C. for a week in May to lobby on behalf of educators and students.

“We were able to meet with congressmen and senators on Capitol Hill,” she said. “A lot of teachers don’t have a voice. Policy is enacted by individuals who do not understand what it is like to be in a classroom.”

Morales was able to meet with U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Hoffman Estates. The two talked about federal funding for afterschool programs for youth and mental health services for students and school staff.

“She definitely understands the needs and struggles of connecting educators and schools with what is needed,” Morales said. “A lot of funding for education does not fall under the Department of Education.”

Morales was also a guest at a White House dinner for teachers, where she sat next to the Secretary of Health and Human Service Xavier Becerra

“The message was that teachers deserve this,” the East St. Louis educator said. “President Biden stopped by and said the state dinner gives respect to teachers that has been long overdue in our society.”

Morales said that respect and value for teachers was at an all-time low coming out of the pandemic and a message like Biden’s was encouraging.

She said she was touched by the extras that went into the state dinner, which had first lady Jill Biden as the host, such as little desserts for teachers in the shape of a stack of books for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

“The first lady is a teacher’s teacher,” Morales said. “She understands the importance of teachers; and I value that.”

Illinois’ Educator of the Year said while in Washington she was able to meet with the presidents of the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers. She also met with Illinois leaders from the two education unions “to protect working conditions and to get teachers to stay in the profession,” Morales said.

Morales said her accomplishments would not be possible without trailblazers in the education field.

“I stand on the shoulders of all those who came before me and I stand with all those who work with me,” she stated.

When not being an education ambassador, Morales was focused on her nonprofit organization that aims to connect girls of color at six high schools with mentors. (Sister)Hood of Hope, finishing its first year, will conduct a Sister Symposium on Sunday, June 9 in Chicago.

Morales is looking to double the number of high schools the mentoring program is in for the next school year.

The Teacher of the Year started the nonprofit in honor of one of her students, Da’Miya Brown, a

mother and poet who died in a car accident in 2022. She wanted an organization that was welcoming of girls of color.

“Being Hispanic and growing up in the Chicago suburbs, I had no youth programs specific to who I

was,” Morales said. “I wanted to create a program for other girls like me. All students deserve a safe space.”

One of only three Latinx Teachers of the Year, Morales also spoke to the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics. She talked about the need for youth programs for black and brown students.

“Youth programs help them lead successful lives,” Morales said. “It’s not just once that they need youth programs. It’s when they re-enter school from alternative schools. Black and brown youth are 16 times more likely to be in juvenile detention or incarcerated.”

She said wraparound mental health services also need to be available for children of color.

“Programs for youth of color need to be run by professionals of color,” Morales said.

Morales was mentoring the teacher who filled in for her this school year, so she made frequent trips to the Bush Alternative Center.

“I was able to see my students every week,” she said. “I kept telling them, ‘I’m not gone forever.’”

She said the year sabbatical was a reminder to her that teaching is where she belongs.

“I know teaching is where my heart is at,” Morales said. “I am grateful that so many of my speaking engagements had so many of my students at them. It helped me stay connected with back home in East St. Louis.

“I was able to think about all the hopes and dreams that live in the hearts of the students in communities that are disenfranchised. It would help if all schools were adequately funded. That way more students would reach their highest potential.”

She said educators and students in East St. Louis are doing phenomenal work.

“I am adamant that I share the great work that my students and community are doing,” Morales said. “The headlines do not represent who my students truly are. The city can be what we want it to be. The funding is necessary to get us to that end goal.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com