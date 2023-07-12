Three killed in bus crash

Three people were killed and several others seriously injured Wednesday, July 12, in a bus crash in Madison County.

Illinois State Police said four of the injured individuals were transported from the scene on Interstate 70 by helicopter and at least 10 by ambulance.

State Police said the accident happened at 1:54 a.m. Wednesday at the westbound Silver Lake Rest Area at milepost 27 on Interstate 70. The accident involved a Greyhound passenger bus and multiple commercial vehicles.

An initial investigation indicates the Greyhound bus was traveling westbound on Interstate 70 and hit three commercial vehicles parked on the exit ramp to the Silver Lake westbound rest area, according to State Police.

No one in the commercial vehicles was injured in the accident.