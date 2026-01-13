Maduro’s capture leads to protest, celebrations in Chicago area

As the news broke on the morning of Jan. 3 that United States captured Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, Chicago area elected officials scrambled to put out statements denouncing the operation as a violation of the U.S. Constitution at best and a brazen attempt to grab a foreign country’s resources at worst A coalition of left-wing organizations called for an emergency rally protesting the move. Several hundred people flocked to the Loop that evening,

For Chicago area Venezuelan diaspora, which is largely made up of recent refugees who left the country due to deteriorating economic conditions or political persecution, the latest development brings up complex emotions. While they had no love for Maduro and were glad that he was removed from power, they noted that much of the “Chavismo” power structure and its leaders are still in place, backed by the regular military and the armed militias. But even if the Venezuelan government relinquishes power, or at least agrees to political reforms, they expect it would take years, if not decades, to improve the economy.

The second Trump Administration spent the past year trying to revoke Temporary Protected Statues, a legal status granted to refugees fleeing war, natural disasters and other extreme conditions, ultimately succeeding in October. The Illinois Venezuelan Alliance is among many organizations that is urging U.S. government to restore legal protections until the conditions in Venezuela improve.

Under Maduro, Venezuela faced accusations of human rights violation from the United Nations, Amnesty International and other organizations. The most recent, 2024 presidential election was widely decried as illegitimate, and the United States didn’t recognize Maduro as a winner. The International Criminal Court, which has jurisdiction in Venezuela, but not United States, has been investigating Maduro for crimes against humanity since 2021.

The official rationale for Maduro’s capture was allegations of drug trafficking, not human rights violations. President Donald Trump insisted that the United States would run Venezuela, though other officials walked back those statements.

Many, but not all Democratic elected officials throughout the Chicago area released statements denouncing the capture. The one common argument among those statements was that, by not informing Congress of the move and talking about the United States running Venezuela, Trump ignored the Constitution’s clear language that only Congress can declare war.

U.S. Reps. Delia Ramirez, D-3rd, whose district includes much of Chicago’s majority-Hispanic Northwest Side, went further, accusing the second Trump Administration of committing war crimes, and arguing that Congress abdicated its constitutional authority to declare war.

“Trump and his administration are out of control because they believe they are untouchable,” she said. “There are mechanisms in place to protect Americans from despots, warmongers, and authoritarians.”

Ald. Michael Rodriguez, 22nd Ward, whose ward includes Illinois Venezuelan Alliance’s office, issued a statement denouncing Maduro’s capture as “an action driven by control of oil resources” and violated U.S. law, international law and Venezuelan sovereignty.

“Wars and military actions for oil and power, launched without democratic approval, set a dangerous precedent and threaten regional stability,” he stated. “Venezuela’s future must be decided by its people, not an unauthorized military force.”

No war in Venezuela protest

A group of left-wing organizations spearheaded by ANSWER Coalition organized a rally that lasted about two hours. It started at Federal Plaza at 5 p.m., with the marchers eventually making their way across the Chicago River from Trump Tower.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 25th Ward, a Democratic Socialist and a major ally of Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson, was one of the several speakers who addressed the crowd at the start of the rally. He was one of the several speakers who argued that any concerns about Venezuelans are hypocritical, given the federal government’s immigration crackdown.

“We know how he’s treating immigrants in our country, how they disappear people, how they put people in detention camps, in concentration camps, all while they try to tell us that they care about Venezuelans, the Latino Americans,” Sigcho-Lopez said.

He denounced Trump as a “wannabe dictator,” who “in open violation of international law, of U.S. law, invading a sovereign country, kidnap their president, kidnap their first lady and call this just.”

Sigcho-Lopez was one of the several speakers who linked the immigration crackdown to Maduro’s capture.

“Today, our demands are clear — release Maduro, release the first lady and release them all,” he said. “Release all the people that have been detained, all immigrants in the U.S. custody, everybody who has been detained.”

In a follow-up interview, Sigcho-Lopez insisted that he didn’t endorse Maduro’s regime — if anything, he thought ICE was acting like Venezuelan security services. He said he simply wanted to stand up for U.S. Constitution and intentional law, adding that, since he wasn’t Venezuelan, it wasn’t his place to tell them what’s best for their country.

Attorney Reed Showalter, who is one of 13 candidates running in the 7th Congressional District primary, attended the rally. He said that he was compelled to join because he saw Trump’s actions as nothing short of the violations of the fundamentals of American democracy.

“This is unconstitutional,” he said. “Congress declares war.”

If elected, Showalter said he would move to impeach Trump immediately for that alone.

While there were no counter-protesters, Chronicle Media spotted a woman who said she was from Venezuela arguing with the members of Revolutionary Communist Party, members of the ANSWER Coalition who have counterprotested Ukrainian rallies against Russian invasion.

“Where were your objections when they were shooting us on the street?” the woman, who declined to give her name, demanded.

Venezuelan community’s reactions

A day later, social media accounts from Venezuelan immigrant advocacy groups posted video clips of Venezuelan immigrants celebrating Maduro’s capture.

Luciano Pedota, who heads Illinois Venezuelan Alliance’s board of directors, said that, as far as he was concerned, removing Maduro was “a moral thing to do.”

“Whether it violates international law, we’re not going to comment on that, because Venezuelans, we’ve been trying to get rid of Madura by democratic means for the longest time. We tried everything and there were no other options left,” he said.

Ana Gil Garcia, co-founder of Illinois Venezuelan Alliance said that, while she “of course, feels good” about Maduro’s removal, she and other members of the opposition wondered why other top Venezuelan leaders were not removed as well. Oher influential figures — acting president Delcy Rodriguez, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, who heads the police and national security forces — are still in charge and lined up behind Maduro.

“It’s too premature to talk about (change) in Venezuela, because the old regime is still in power,” Gil Garcia said. “The regime still controls 150,000 military soldiers and armed militias called the Collectivos. The regime still controls public services, healthcare services, food distribution, public safety, everything. So how can you say we are seeing any sign of improvement, when all we see is that people who are in charge are the people from the regime. It’s a mixed feeling. It’s bittersweet somehow.”

She said that, from what she heard from family members living in Venezuela, the mood in her home country is more fearful.

“In Venezuela, people are uncertain, they are not sure what to say, how to act, out of fear of retaliation,” Gil Garcia said. “The people there are concerned about the civil war because the collectivos, they’re going to start going against their own people. Venezuelans against Venezuelans. We don’t want that.”

Pedota said he personally felt uneasy about the potential power struggles — but he also felt that there was a possibility that Maduro’s capture was simply the result of the power struggle, a way for the trio to get rid of a rival without undermining Chavista support at home.

“We’re hoping that Delcy Rodriguez the interim president, manages to convince the radical fanatics of Chavismo that the Chavismo adventure and nightmare for us, the Venezuelan community, has come to an end,” he said.

When asked about the Dec. 3 rally, Gil Garcia said she didn’t believe any of the protesters were Venezuelans. Pedota took a harsher tone, decrying it as a work of “radical left movements” that “probably paid (the protesters).”

“And they probably don’t know anything about the violations of human rights that Maduro has been (accused of) in the International Criminal Court,” he said. “They don’t know how many billions of dollars Maduro has stolen from Venezuelans, instead of building schools and hospitals,”

Since Maduro’s capture, there has been growing calls to restore TPS for Venezuelan immigrants. Gil Garcia said that, with the legal status removed, the threat of being deported isn’t abstract — there have been cases of Venezuelans getting detained and getting deported.

In a statement released on Jan. 7, Illinois Venezuelan Alliance called for the U.S. government emphasized that “the removal of Maduro has not resulted in a safe or stable environment” and that “In fact, conditions have worsened in recent days, with the regime cracking down on dissent and approving new laws intended to punish those perceived as supporting external actions.”

“And now, because of the fact that Maduro has been removed, doesn’t mean the country is ready to receive all of those immigrants that left the country,” Gil Garcia told Chronicle Media.

Pedota said that, even though it will take time, he expects many Venezuelans will return home once they see an opportunity to thrive.

“I think a lot of Venezuelans would want to go back,” he said. “It’s a beautiful country; it’s got wonderful weather. And if the economy is working well, I think a lot of people would want to go back.”

The statement also echoed something both Gil Garcia and Pedota told Chronicle Media — that any decisions about Venezuelan future must include Venezuelans, and must ensure accountability.

“We remain steadfast in our position that any transition team must include the direct participation of Venezuelans to ensure a truly representative and democratic process,” it stated. “Furthermore, we call for full accountability for the crimes committed against our people during the last 27 years.”