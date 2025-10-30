Massey family, supporters react to verdict with outrage, anger

PEORIA – An emotional press conference called by the family of Sonya Massey followed the guilty verdict of second degree murder against former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson. Grayson fatally shot Massey, 36, a mother of two from Springfield, after Grayson and a fellow deputy responded to Massey’s 9-1-1 call.

The impromptu news conference, held outside the Peoria County Courthouse where Grayson was convicted following an eight-day trial, was attended by the victim’s mother, Donna Massey, her father, James Wilburn, a cousin, Sontae Massey, and a number of other family members and supporters.

“I’m fueled by rage right now,” Sontae Massey said. “The justice system did exactly what it’s designed to do today. It’s not meant for us.”

Antonio Romanucci, the Massey family attorney, thanked supporters for their efforts. He was joined by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney Office. The Chicago-based attorney also praised the resilience of the Massey family, who occupied two to three rows of benches inside cramped Felony Courtroom 210 during the entirety of the trial, before addressing the sentence handed down to Grayson by the eight- woman, four-man jury.

“Make no mistake, Sean Grayson is convicted of murder,” Romanucci said. “He is a murderer now. This is not the exact outcome the Massey family was looking for; they wanted first-degree murder. (Sonya Massey) was not a threat; she was never a threat (to Grayson). That’s

what was proven in this court.”

Romanucci said, however, the jury found there was “some issue of self defense”, but that claim was “not found to be reasonable and that’s the difference between first and second degree murder. We disagree with this.”

Teresa Haley, Springfield Branch NAACP President, said that the verdict brought great pain to

the Massey family and their supporters.

“We can’t call the police and feel safe in our own homes,” she said. “That’s what Sonya did, she called for help and she was murdered in her own home. It is not the verdict we wanted, but he will pay.”

Haley was referencing Grayson’s diagnosis of advanced colon cancer.

Wilburn said Grayson should be able to get out of jail “when my daughter gets out of that burial

vault and can walk out of Oakwood Cemetery.” Wilburn called for a classification of aggravated

murder in this case and others similar to it. The Massey family patriarch also called for wide

support for the Sonya Massey Act (SB 1953), which was signed into law by Illinois Gov. JB

Pritzker in August.

“There is a difference in this country when you have my (dark) skin color and Grayson’s (white)

skin color,” he said. “We need serious justice, not a miscarriage of justice like we have here in Peoria. We need to pass the George Floyd Policing Act, we need to pass the John Lewis Voting Act, we

need to take the Sonya Massey Law across the whole United States.”

Wilburn said, “This man should have never had a badge and a gun” referring to Grayson’s

military and police service record prior to his hiring by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office in

2023.

“My joy here today is that I know I will see my baby again,” Wilburn said about his strong religious faith, “Whenever the sun opens and Gabriel blows that horn, I’ll see her again.”

Romanucci said the trial exposed what he called the vast discrepancies in sentencing ranges between first and second degree murder. “There is such a big gap between the (two) that we need aggravated murder. This was aggravated murder if not a first-degree murder outright.”

Romanucci also questioned the racial imbalance in the jury, which was comprised of 11

whites and one Black selected from three jury pools.

“I don’t know if that was a jury of Sonya’s peers,” Romanucci said. “Were they a jury of

Grayson’s peers? Overwhelmingly.” He added that he would urge lawmakers to pass legislation

ensuring fairer racial juror balance in criminal jury trials.

Wilburn called the verdict a result of “white privilege” in America. “Like (the late comedien) Richard Pryor said, ‘you go down to a courthouse in this country, you’ll find just-us.’ There is a thing called white privilege…and the jury verdict that came out today is all about white privilege. This was a serious miscarriage of justice,” he said.

Tiara Standage, president of the Springfield-based PURPLE (People United for Reform, Power,

Liberation and Equity) Coalition, expressed extreme disappointment in the jury’s decision when

word reached her outside the courthouse.

“I’m glad Sean Grayson is not getting out of jail, but I also believe it’s a smack in the face to the Massey family,” she said. “It devalues the life of Black women, it sends a message to police officers that they can do anything they want to us and get a smack on the wrist,” she said.

Julia Langhorn of Peoria who had been rallying outside the Peoria County Courthouse with

Massey supporters each day of the trial, said justice was not served to Sonya and the Massey

family with the jury’s verdict. “Being found guilty of second degree is an indication that someone

on the jury believed that (Sonya) was a threat. I don’t know why we would think our eyes are

lying to us with that video. There is no question (Grayson) should have gotten 45-to-life,”

Langhorn said

Soyna Massey’s mother ended the news conference saying a few words of thanks to those who

stood by her family since the July 6, 2024, incident and also had a few words for the defendant.

“I pray that Sean Grayson gets his just reward,” Donna Massey said, fighting back tears while

being supported by family members.