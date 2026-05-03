Advocates for Alzheimer’s funding plan gala

Every day is a full day for Liana Redshaw.

Taking care of three youngsters on her own, building a company and advocating for Alzheimer’s disease support fills the hours. Even with a jam-packed day, self-doubt and nagging questions pop into the Algonquin resident’s head about her husband, now living in a memory care facility.

“The truth is, I don’t think I’ll ever feel like I’m doing enough,” Redshaw said. “Am I visiting enough? Is he being taken care of well? Are his nails clipped? What therapy does he have this week? Where is he in his brain today?

“There are a million questions, and not enough good answers. Part of that is because there isn’t nearly enough care options built for someone with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Most memory care isn’t designed for someone Ryan’s age.”

At 36, Ryan Redshaw is in a facility built for people in their 70s and 80s. The post-9/11 Army veteran was serving in the National Guard. In 2023, he was on a routine airborne jump and hit his head on the way out of the airplane.

After the jump, Ryan’s symptoms started progressing in a way that didn’t line up with a brain injury alone.

“He was only 33, and the changes we were seeing didn’t match the person we knew,” Liana said. “The diagnosis we eventually got was early-onset Alzheimer’s. We also found out that Ryan carries a gene called PSEN1, which is a rare mutation that causes early-onset Alzheimer’s.”

Liana said there is a gap in care that needs to be addressed.

“There aren’t enough memory care options that know what to do with someone his age, who is still physically strong, still wants to help, still has the instincts of a young dad and a soldier,” she said. “There aren’t enough resources for spouses raising small children alongside a terminal diagnosis.”

Liana said Ryan shared with her that he didn’t want to be in their home while he was slipping mentally because of what it would do their children, ages 2, 5 and 9. They made the decision to move him into a memory care facility.

Liana said she figured out a lot about early-onset Alzheimer’s on her own.

“There are some incredible organizations out there, and I want to name them because they have shown up for us: The Elizabeth Dole Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association, the VA Caregiver Support Program, Wounded Warrior Project, Synapse House, Salute Inc.,” she said. “We have leaned on all of them. But the truth is, when Ryan was first diagnosed, no one handed me a road map. I figured a lot of it out myself, on the internet, late at night, while he was sleeping.

“I learned the stages on my own. I figured out what the VA covered and what it didn’t. I joined support groups and started talking to other caregivers, and I kept hearing the same story over and over.

“I also went to school for social work, so I had the ability to do my own case management. I knew

how to find resources, how to ask the right questions, how to push hard to get Ryan everything

he needs. A lot of caregivers don’t have that background, and they shouldn’t have to. The

system shouldn’t only work for the people who already know how to work it.”

Liana will be one of the speakers at the Rita Hayworth Gala on May 9 at The Old Post Office in Chicago. The event will raise support in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Hollywood icon Rita Hayworth brought national attention to Alzheimer’s at a time when the disease was widely misunderstood.

Liana Redshaw is also building a company called Hi Friend Toolkit, which is a caregiver support tool she built out of everything she wished she had when Ryan was first diagnosed.

Liana said talking at the gala means a lot to her.

“The Alzheimer’s Association has walked alongside our family in a real way, and being chosen as the 2026 Mission Moment Speaker is one of the great honors of my life,” she said. “I get to stand in front of a room full of people and share Ryan’s story, and advocate for those with early-onset Alz.

“The gala goal is to raise $1 million that goes directly to research, including organizations like DIAN, where Ryan was a participant. That research is the reason we got more time with Ryan than we otherwise would have. It’s the reason there’s hope for the families coming behind us. Supporting the Alzheimer’s Association through this gala is supporting the next family who is about to hear the words we heard and giving them more time and better answers than we had.”

Greg and Linda Leonberger are chairs for the gala.

The Chicago residents have been supporting the Alzheimer’s Association for more than a decade, with Linda first volunteering for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Linda’s father was stricken with the disease as was one of her grandmothers.

“My dad was a very smart, strong and independent man. There was nothing he couldn’t build, fix or figure out,” Linda said. “We started to notice that things took him longer to do then it used to or the quality wasn’t up to his extremely high standards.

“One day he left the house to go to a doctor’s appointment and never showed up. He was missing for hours and finally returned later that evening not knowing where he had been. After that, he lost the ability to drive and was no longer able to enjoy his hobbies (golf, woodworking, gardening and traveling). He would become very emotional and angry at times, thought that some members of the family were stealing from him so they were not able to be around him for a while. The whole situation was extremely hard on my mom. She kept him home as long as she could but eventually his limited mobility required him to be moved to a memory care facility.

“The one positive light in the situation was the support my mom received. From family members to friends to neighbors, people where constantly stepping up to stay with my dad so she could leave the house or stay up with him at night when he was sundowning (a state of confusion that occurs in the late afternoon and lasts into the night) so she could sleep.”

Greg Leonberger said while the gala supports a devastating disease, it is a fun and meaningful evening.

“It brings together those who have witnessed the effects of Alzheimer’s with individuals who deeply understand that lived experience, creating a powerful sense of community,” Greg said. “Each year, we hear from Dr. Maria Carrillo, the Alzheimer’s Association’s chief science officer and medical affairs lead, who shares the latest breakthroughs and promising advancements in research. An inspiring Mission Moment Speaker reminds us why we are there and highlights the collective impact we can make together. The night is rounded out with exciting silent and live auction items that help raise additional funds in support of the mission.

“The gala is one of the Alzheimer’s Association’s most impactful fundraising events. Proceeds directly support: Groundbreaking research focused on prevention, treatments and, ultimately, a cure; care and support programs for individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia; and education and advocacy efforts that help families navigate diagnosis, care options, and resources.

“Every ticket purchased, sponsorship secured, and donation makes an incredible difference.”

More information and tickets are available at alz.org/events/rita-hayworth-gala-chicago.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com