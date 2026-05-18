As Route 47 rebuild proceeds, Woodstock looks at non-motorized travel routes

Work has started up again on Illinois Route 47, and officials in Woodstock taking the opportunity to assess whether there’s public support for a possible 1.3 mile “active transportation route” for non-motorized travel in the downtown area.

City officials are surveying public opinion on a possible Woodstock Downtown & Beyond project, in response to citizen requests for “a more walkable and bike-friendly Woodstock.”

“The proposed routes respond to residents’ requests for a more walkable and bike-friendly Woodstock and supports the city’s long-term efforts to improve accessibility, especially for people with disabilities,” officials say on the survey site. “The project would widen sidewalks and connect to the multi-use path currently being built along IL 47.”

“These routes typically include wider sidewalks, multi-use paths, and safe connections between neighborhoods, businesses, and community destinations for both daily trips and recreation.”

The active transportation route would have two loops, one beginning at the Illinois Route 47 multi-use path near East South Street. It would travel west through Raintree Park toward the historic Square, continue north through the downtown area to the Metra station, then head north on Clay Street and east on North Street to reconnect with Route 47 near Illinois Route 120.

The second loop would connect with Route 47 at Lake Avenue, pass by “major employers and retail areas,” and link to the McHenry County Conservation District’s Ridgefield Trace trail, which runs past McHenry County College and into Crystal Lake.

Besides general age and income questions, the survey asks how often respondents would use the routes for a variety of purposes, including walking, biking, roller blading, scooters, skateboarding, and using a wheelchair or other mobility device.

Officials also want to know what purposes people would use the paths for, including commuting to work and school, shopping, exercise and recreation.

Respondents can also leave personal comments offering their concerns and suggestions.

If the feedback gathered through the survey is positive, Woodstock staff may pursue a competitive $3 million grant through IDOT’s Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, which supports walking and biking infrastructure.

The next two-year ITEP application cycle will begins in August and runs to Oct. 5. It will provide $157 million in state and federal funding for dozens of walking, biking, and trail projects around the state. If selected to receive ITEP funds, the city will receive an award notification letter within a few days of the funding announcement, expected in the spring of 2027.

While up to $3 million can be awarded to a given project, the project can also be awarded funding as a portion of a larger project that costs more than the maximum award amount. While the event is not noticed on the Woodstock survey website, IDOT has scheduled a Special Program Assistance Conference at the McHenry County Government Center in Woodstock on May 27.

In the meantime, things are progressing “full speed ahead” on the reconstruction of Route 47, with workers currently focused on modernizing underground infrastructure to prepare the corridor for roadway reconstruction.

The first week of May crews completed water main installation between Route 14 and Lake Avenue. Installation of new sanitary and storm sewers will continue through the month at Country Club Road to Christian Way, Willow Brooke Drive to Davis Road and Lake Avenue to McConnell Road.

Officials say motorists can expect daily lane closures in the eastern lane of Route 47 Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. No weekend work is anticipated.

Woodstock city staff are “coordinating closely with the contractor to preserve access to businesses along Route 47 as much as possible,” officials say “Although short-term interruptions may occur, the team is taking every precaution to reduce inconvenience and keep access open.”

The construction work is unavoidably disruptive, particularly to local businesses and the city is asking residents to continue to support the businesses along the construction. They also ask that motorists and pedestrians use caution when traveling through all work zones.