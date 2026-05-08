Debris emerges as waters recede

Water levels are slowly returning to normal depths on the Chain O’ Lakes-Fox River waterway systems, although they may not entirely recede by the end of the May.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and other agencies have been monitoring predicted rainfall amounts through the National Weather Service as an indicator.

The unexpected heavy rainfalls in April inundated areas along the waterway. The gates of the Stratton-Bolger Lock and Dam in McHenry remain open, emptying water downstream to the Algonquin Dam.

“Areas upstream from the Stratton pool, at the Johnsburg water gauge and the lakes region, will continue to slowly drop,” said IDNR spokesperson Brandon Damm. “The pool itself will rise to normal levels, as the gates are raised to limit outflows and achieve equilibrium, upstream of the dam.”

“The lower Fox River has been losing about 0.3 feet per day naturally, with additional water level reductions from raising the gates at the dam in McHenry,” he said. “The current goal is for the lower river to achieve a ‘no-wake’ status by (Friday). It may happen a few days later. The Fox River at Algonquin is already at normal pool levels.”

IDNR noted that adjustments will be made to maintain the ,Fox’s depth at Algonquin, until the Stratton-Bolger gates are fully closed. As of today, it had dropped from 2.2 feet to 1.6 feet, over a three-day period.

The Fox River Tailwater near McHenry dropped from 5 feet to 3 feet, and upstream on the Fox River at Johnsburg have decreased from 4.8 feet to 4.2 feet, during the same three-day time period.

“Now comes cleaning up the mess, and this is one of the joys of lakefront living,” said Jennifer Ashley, a resident of the Eagle Point subdivision in Fox Lake. “It’s a chore, but mercifully, we don’t have to deal with insurance companies this time.”

The Fox Waterway Agency has the task of keeping the channels and main boating routes in the Chain O’ Lakes-Fox River systems clear of debris, especially as the boating season approaches. Memorial Day weekend is traditionally viewed as the “unofficial” start to the boating season.

“We were out when the lakes were still under closed status. We have the authority to keep the lakes safe,” said Rob Bowman, the FWA’s field superintendent. “We try to push for Memorial Day, but there are pier sections, trees, debris, and these obstacles have to be removed. I can see activity going through May, and maybe beyond.”

“Right after the waters crested, we were out working extended hours, trying to get ahead,” Bowman said.

The major damage to the waterway system is largely unseen, with sediment and silt, added to the water inflow. It raises the floor level of channels between the lakes, and results in dredging operations taking a primary focus.

“The other thing is we are seeing a lot of shoreline erosion … that happens with the amount of sediment inflow,” Bowman said. “Every time there is a flood situation, it makes things worse and impacts the waterway system. (The Illinois Department of Natural Resources) manages the water inflow and the watershed, although Mother Nature does what Mother Nature does.

“The reality of the system is this … if you get a large volume of water, it can only handle so much,” he said. “They have to determine south of the dam, at McHenry, how much to let out, without causing harm. It’s a balancing act.”

Readings for all the gauges along the waterway system, which includes the New Munster, Wisconsin, gauge, are at www.foxwaterway.com.