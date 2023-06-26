Heritage Fair looking for county’s best bakers

Bakers are needed for the McHenry County Historical Society’s 36th Annual Heritage Fair on Sunday, July 9.

This year’s contest will feature vintage family recipes in these categories: Pies, cakes, cookies/bars and breads/muffins. Bakers may register entries in the West Harmony School on the museum grounds between 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. July 9, followed by the judging.

Winners, who will be announced immediately after judging, will receive ribbons in each category. There also will be a special grand champion prize for the overall winner.

All goods entered in the contest will be sold at the Heritage Fair bake sale with proceeds benefitting the McHenry County Historical Society.

Bakers are asked to submit a recipe (printed or typed) with their entry this year. Also, please submit a brief description of the importance of the recipe to your family or the recipe’s origin. A form is available on the Society’s website at GotHistory.org.

The story accompanying your recipe is an important component of the contest. The historical society may incorporate submission into a future cookbook or for another purpose.

Donated baked goods also are needed for Heritage Fair Bake Sale. Cookies, cakes, quick breads, brownies, bars, tarts and pies are part of this popular feature of the festival.

All baked goods should be clearly labeled, indicate nuts or other special instructions, and — if possible – prepackage them to minimize handling. A good rule of thumb – depending on size — is a half dozen cookies and two-four brownies/bars on a plate.

On fair day bring your items to the bake sale tent next to the log cabin or to the office on the Friday before Heritage Fair.

All proceeds from the Heritage Fair Bake-Off and bake sale benefit the McHenry County Historical Society. For information, call 815-923-2267 or email info@mchenrycountyhistory.org.