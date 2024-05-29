Historic barn saved for future generations

The historic Hatch Farm near Main Street and Wilmot Road is gone.

The familiar site encompassing a distressed collection of wooden outbuildings, chicken coops, and barns have been removed and the ground leveled. In its place will be a 10-acre park, with a footbridge over the Nippersink Creek, for public use.

The Fred Hatch Farm was the acknowledged site of the first vertical silo built in the United States. Constructed in 1873, it was a revolutionary concept in agriculture for storing silage by keeping feed corn dry and unfrozen in winter. It was used until 1919, when it was taken down to the foundation, which was also later removed.

The Kattner family owned the property since 1921, as an active farm, and sold nearly 115 acres to the McHenry County Conservation District.

Another distinctive feature of the farm was its octagonal red barn, which remained standing since its construction in 1876. With horses housed on the lower level, research indicated that some of its support beams were repurposed from the original Blivin’s Mill in Spring Grove.

“That was the story. The entire farm represented the economics of that era, along with the tools and the innovations made,” said Kurt Begalka, former director of the McHenry County Historical Society, and current director of the Des Plaines Museum. “They tear down these old buildings and put a plaque that it once stood there. It’s not the same.

“The octagonal barn was saved, and will be reconstructed,” he said. “Everyone can step inside it, see the cathedral-like ceiling and the wooden beam trusses. It’s something you can’t get from a book; you can experience it.”

George Richardson, of the Richardson Adventure Farm, worked with the new property owner, Jack

Pease, to re-assemble the structure on their property. Pease, owner of McHenry-based Super Aggregates, Inc., and an excavating company, saw the merit in saving the barn, and had offered it to anyone, at the time of the purchase, two years ago.

“The initial thought was building three or four homes on 20 acres, but neighbors got concerned,” said Pease. “I met with the County Board and historians, and the barn had merit. George (Richardson) loved it, and I said let’s see if we can save it. We dismantled it over the winter, brought it to the shop in Genoa City.”

The pieces were then labeled like a giant jigsaw puzzle, and the wood was refurbished. It stayed in storage until Richardson took over with the construction.

“It’s being erected, as we speak,” said Pease. “Now, tens of thousands will be able to enjoy it, walk inside it … the investment was nearly $300,000. There’s a new roof, been rehabilitated, and being put to good use for the public.”

The Richardson Farm is known widely for the corn maze and the different designs, during the fall. The English Prairie Road schoolhouse was also moved to the site.

“These are historic buildings, and once they’re gone, they’re gone,” said Begalka. “The octagon barn had one wall that is open, and the roof was reinforced almost 40 years ago. The Kattner family also had a beautiful 1957 Rainbow truss barn on the property.

Pease said, “The County Board and conservation district thought saving the octagonal barn was a great idea, but didn’t want to do it. Everything was hand-taken down. He (Richardson) finishes the rest. We did the dismantling, moving, storing, renovation, and use of our equipment.

“As for the property, we ended up bulldozing and leveling the other dilapidated buildings. The parcel that we donated to the conservation district lets the public use the site, and won’t have to look at the worn buildings,” he said. “They can go walking to Nippersink Creek, go fishing, use the footbridge, it’s all enjoyable.”