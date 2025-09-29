Huntley adds 153 acres for parks, recreation

The Huntley Park District will see nearly 153 acres added to its holdings for recreation and open space through a land purchase and donation accord with the village.

Huntley board members agreed to sell 7.64 acres to the Park District for $1 million, and donate approximately 145 additional acres as part and parcel.

Pending due diligence and documents being finalized to meet the terms of the negotiations, the transaction is tentatively slated for completion later this month.

The Park District Board and Huntley’s Village Board voted to approve the measure during its respective August meetings. The property on Kreutzer Road, just west of the Union Pacific railroad crossing, was annexed by the village in 2007. It was slated to become a housing development with 430 residential dwellings that never materialized.

Funding for the Park District’s purchase is coming through the 2024 ballot referendum question, which was passed by voters. Approximately $3 million is being set aside for the initiative, leaving $2 million for equipment, infrastructure improvements, and upgrades to the land itself.

“We relied on feedback received in our 2002 Community Survey, and data from our 2023 Strategic Master Plan,” said Matt Szytz, the Park District’s director of marketing and communications. “In addition, a public input meeting was held on Sept. 10 to discuss Phase I, of the project.

“In addition to hearing what the community had to say about those Phase I elements, the district fielded questions and interests,” Szytz said. “Basically, what amenities that the community feels should be included throughout the park space. The Phase I portion is expected to start in 2026 and be completed by the winter of 2027.”

The village addressed the community survey in a press release, stating, “The quality of local recreational opportunities was rate excellent or good by 88 percent, of the respondents, a result that exceeds national benchmarks. 75 percent of residents rated Huntley’s open space positively, underscoring the importance of preserving natural areas and expanding access to outdoor amenities.”

Engineering of the Phase I master plan concept was done by Naperville-based Hitchcock Design Group, a firm with locations nationwide. They have worked with the Park District on projects previously, and the layout will allow for later inserts, from the full master plan.

The Phase I groundwork includes a wide range of components: a picnic shelter; a challenge course; community gardens that also will feature raised ADA-accessibility; an overlook, a walking loop; soccer field (U.S.-style); and parking. A detention pond, future multi-use trail, and room for expansion for parking on an as-needed basis, are also in the Phase I mix.

The overall concept plan also calls for ball fields, a cricket pitch area, a dog park, and sledding hill with warming shelter that are both ADA accessible.

When asked about the significance of the land acquisition, Scott Crowe, the Park District’s executive director, said, “This represents an amazing collaboration between the village and the Park District. The vision to provide this important land for the community, and preserve open space, is an opportunity to meet the needs of our community.

“Meeting those needs, as expressed in the 2023 Master plan. This is a significant achievement for our community.”

In a statement, Huntley Village President Timothy J. Hoeft, said, “By working together, we are ensuring that this land remains a community asset for generations to come. It is an investment in Huntley’s future. This reflects the village’s ongoing commitment to preserving open space, while creating a vibrant and connected community.

He also noted, “We are ensuring that future generations will enjoy expanded recreation, public gathering spaces, and the natural beauty of our environment.”