Huntley savoring flavor company’s investment, jobs

A flavor company is creating a second production facility in Illinois.

Silesia will invest $40 million into a Huntley flavor innovation and production facility that will create 41 full-time jobs.

“I am thrilled that Silesia is doubling down on their commitment to Illinois and expanding on an already rich legacy in our state,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “With the opening of the new flavor innovation and production facility in Huntley, Silesia is bringing good jobs and opportunity to our people while further solidifying our status as a national leader in food and beverage manufacturing and processing.”

Silesia – a flavor company headquartered in Germany – develops, produces and distributes flavors to the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company’s new $40 million facility builds upon its existing footprint in Illinois. The company established its first U.S. sales office in Elk Grove Village in 1996, followed by a production facility in Hoffman Estates in 2001. The facility has focused on producing liquid sweet flavors for the confectionery, bakery, beverage, and dairy industries.

“The opening of this facility is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared vision,” said Thomas Ginschel, president of the Americas for the Silesia Group. “We’re excited to bring this new facility to the village of Huntley and are grateful for the support of our partners and local leaders.”

The Huntley plant will produce powdered savory and sweet flavors, as well as liquid savory flavors, for distribution across North and South America. Equipped with culinary research labs, the facility will enable co-creation opportunities with customers. Savory flavors from Huntley will be used in a range of products, including sauces, dressings, and snacks. Sweet, powdered flavors will serve applications ranging from sports nutrition to confectionery.

Guided by Illinois’ Economic Growth Plan, the state is focusing on high-growth industries including food processing. Illinois is home to Ferrero’s first chocolate factory in North America, as well as headquarters such as Kraft Heinz, Wrigley, and Mondelez.

“Illinois is proud to support the expansion of Silesia, a global leader in flavor manufacturing, which further reinforces our state’s reputation as a prime destination for international investment and innovation,” said Kristin Richards, director of the state’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. “We remain committed to fostering a business climate that attracts world-class companies and creates quality jobs for hard-working Illinoisans.”

“The village of Huntley is proud that Silesia has chosen our community as their next home for expansion, a decision that truly highlights the outstanding synergy between a growing business and a thriving community,” said Huntley Mayor Tim Hoeft.

As part of Illinois’ incentive package, Silesia received an Economic Development for a Growing Economy tax credit for its investment and commitment to job creation. A link to the Silesia agreement can be found on the DCEO website. In calendar year 2024, companies in the EDGE program committed more than $650 million in investments in communities across Illinois.

“Silesia’s decision to establish its new production facility in Huntley reinforces Illinois’ position as a national leader in food manufacturing and innovation,” said Christy George, president and CEO of Intersect Illinois. “We are proud to have supported Silesia in their site search and are excited to see their growth and investment in our state’s thriving food manufacturing ecosystem.”

Several global companies, including Epic Medical, Damera, and Diraq have recently committed to expanding their business in Illinois.