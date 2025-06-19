McHenry man charged with residential burglary after police standoff

A McHenry man was charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors involving two occurrences of residential burglary.

Patrick Anderson, 44, was arrested following a standoff involving McHenry police using multiple personnel and two armored SWAT trucks in a subdivision near Venice Avenue and Court Street.

McHenry police requested that residents and bystanders avoid the area next to the Fox River, around midday June 5. SWAT officers used drones and a robot in attempting to make contact with Anderson. Officers were also positioned in a water craft on the river, near the site of the standoff.

McHenry police released a statement indicating that officers went to a residence on the 1200 block of Green Street on June 2, for a reported burglary. Three days later, police responded to the same address for a reported residential burglary that had just taken place.

Department investigators pieced together information that identified Anderson as the suspect. When police arrived at Anderson’s home, he refused to interact with officers, according to investigators, The press release stated, “Probable cause was developed to criminally charge Anderson with residential burglary.”

An arrest warrant and a search warrant were obtained, and police made numerous attempts to get Anderson to exit the residence, according to McHenry officers. When he refused, information came forward that he could possibly have a firearm in the house.

A Northern Illinois Alarm Police System call was initiated for additional assistance, bringing several municipal police jurisdictions to the scene. Two armored vehicles and surveillance equipment were also used in trying to make contact with Anderson.

The standoff was escalated when law enforcement issued a statement requesting people to stay away from the area, although it was deemed “an isolated incident.” Various media outlets covered the incident with live broadcasts, with helicopters overhead, as the actions took place.

Neighbors were alerted and streets were barricaded preventing access to the area. Police cordoned the area around noon. Several hours later, police officers entered the home and arrested Anderson. He was led out in handcuffs and placed into custody. It was not clear whether other people occupied the house, although an ambulance did leave the scene after the arrest.

McHenry police did indicate the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed. He was taken to the McHenry County Jail in Woodstock, pending arraignment.

Anderson has been charged with two counts of residential burglary (Class 1 felonies), one count of obstructing justice (Class 4 felony), one count of resisting a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor), and one count of criminal damage to property (Class A misdemeanor).

He remains in custody at the jail, as release was denied at a June 6 hearing.. Evidence was presented that Anderson has a criminal history, dating back to 2010.

He was also previously sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

“We are happy that this dangerous situation was resolved without any serious injury to law enforcement, members of the community, or the defendant,” said Randi Freese, the county state’s attorney. “We will continue to work together with law enforcement to ensure that McHenry County remains a safe community.”

Anderson’s next court is scheduled for July 8.