McHenry state’s attorney announces retirement

Despite winning the Republican nomination for McHenry County state’s attorney with no opposition in the March primary, Patrick Kenneally has announced that he will retire.

Elected to the post in 2016, by an overwhelming majority, Kenneally will leave office when his term expires Nov. 30.

The decision to withdraw his candidacy and in stepping down from the post was influenced by wanting to devote more time to his family.

“Everybody who retires has some ignominious reason like family, and in my case, it is true,” said Kenneally. “I am in the ‘sandwich years’ with four kids, two elderly parents and a ton of stuff on my plate. The office needs someone in a position to give blood, sweat, tears, heart and soul … I’m not quite there.”

In his stead, 1st Assistant State’s Attorney Randi Freese has announced her intention to pursue the nomination in the Nov. 5 general election.

In a statement, Freese said, “I have been honored to work with state’s attorney Kenneally, and I look forward to continuing to work with him through the end of November, when his current term expires … I am fortunate to have had two great mentors as a prosecutor.”

Freese was named to her current title in September 2021, after serving as chief of the criminal division for two years. She has been with the department since 2011, when she was hired by previous state’s attorney Lou Bianchi, directly out of law school. She was awarded the Turning Point’s Peace and Justice Award for her prosecution of domestic violence cases.

Kenneally has overseen the prosecution of numerous high-profile cases including the murder of 5-year-old A.J. Freund, the predatory sexual assault case of Thomas Reed, and acting as a special prosecutor, assigned by the state office.

His career with the county began in 2007, after being hired by Bianchi. He prosecuted more than 90

cases at various levels. As a domestic violence prosecutor, his efforts set new standards in winning such cases when fearful victims refused to testify. He also received the Peace and Justice Award from Turning Point.

“Some of the programs that we have initiated at the office are my best memories, and stand out to me, because they help people by providing alternatives,” said Kenneally. “The Domestic Violence Deferred Prosecution Program is a boon to the county, as well as being instrumental in reducing the recidivism rate. It should be the envy of every court system.”

New Direction Addiction Recovery Services operates “A Way Out,” for the state’s attorney’s office with substance dependency resources for recovery. “This program itself has helped hundreds of people,” he said. “The Adult Drug Court has also led the way.”

In a press statement issued Tuesday, Kenneally said, “It is with sadness … I love the job and will carry with me, an abiding sense of gratitude for having had the opportunity to represent the wonderful people of McHenry County. I believe (we) have the best state’s attorney’s office in Illinois … well-equipped to effectively serve residents and crime victims over the period of transition to come.

“The only thing that has made … this decision bearable is that there is someone of unassailable character, who has decided to seek the approval of the Republican Party in filling my vacancy as candidate.”

“I wholly endorse her,” he said, in speaking about Freese. “She is an excellent person, energetic, and an excellent prosecutor.”

Freese stated, “I appreciate that he expressed the confidence in my ability to fulfill this role, and that, in turn, encouraged me to step forward and seek the Republican Party nomination … I love my job as a prosecutor and always have. In fact, my internship and entire legal career have been in one place: the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office.”