Nick’s Pizza celebrates 30th anniversary

Nick’s Pizza & Pub, known for its rustic lodge atmosphere, thin-crust pizza, and commitment to community, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its first location at 856 Pyott Road, Crystal Lake.

Nick’s second location, 990 Randall Road, Elgin, is celebrating 20 years in business.

To celebrate 30 years of pizza, Nick’s Pizza & Pub is inviting the community to join a month-long celebration, filled with promotions, throwbacks, and community-centered events.

The festivities kick off Wednesday with the return of Half-Off Pizza Wednesdays, offering 50 percent off all pizzas every Wednesday in May for dine-in guests.

Memorial Day Weekend, May 23–25, will feature a thank-you to guests with a different complimentary munchie each day for individuals spending $10 or more. Munchies include Bacon Cheddar Fries, Beer Nuggets, and a choice between a Junior Colossal Cookie or Brochette.

On Mother’s Day, May 12, moms dining in will be honored with flowers and handwritten notes.

Throughout the month, both locations will participate in a community fundraiser “Stuff the Duffel,” collecting essentials for kids in foster care.

Guests are also invited to share their favorite memories on social media using the hashtag #ThrowbackWithNicks.

“This milestone isn’t just about celebrating 30 years of great pizza — it’s about celebrating the people and purpose that have brought us here. From day one, Nick’s has been about more than food. It’s been about creating a place where people feel like they belong, where values matter, and where every guest leaves feeling better than when they walked in,” said Nick Sarillo, founder of Nick’s Pizza & Pub. “I’m incredibly proud of our team, our guests, and the community we’ve built together. Here’s to the next 30 years of ‘Pizza on Purpose.’”

The anniversary celebration serves as a testament to the vision of Sarillo, who opened the first Nick’s Pizza & Pub in 1995 with the dream of creating a place where people could feel at home. Sarillo, known as “the pizza guy with a Ph.D in leadership,” has shared the Nick’s story and values-driven business model through his book, A Slice of the Pie, as well as at conferences, universities, and leadership forums across the country.

The restaurant’s story, culture, and impact are highlighted in a series of videos available at www.nickspizzapub.com/about-nicks-pizza-pub .