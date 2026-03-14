Pending Illinois Senate bill tackles foster care records gap

This is about healing and dignity … a basic human right.

Those were the words of Melissa Khamkhounnavong, speaking during a recent Child Welfare Committee hearing, in Springfield, in support of the Healing Through History Act, a pending bill initiated by State Sen. Darby Hills (R-Barrington Hills).

Hills, the Senate Minority Spokesperson for the committee, is spearheading the legislation — Senate Bill 2895 — to ensure that adoptive families can access important parts of a child’s foster care history while still protecting the privacy of foster families. She stated that because of a gap in Illinois law, families and former foster youth can face barriers when trying to obtain their own records.

Sen. Hills was inspired to introduce the bill after hearing from Khamkhounnavong, a Barrington resident who adopted three children and has experienced such barriers firsthand, especially when her two older children began asking questions about their early years in foster care. During the committee hearing, Khamkhounnavong said research shows that children who understand their story, even any painful parts, demonstrate stronger identity formation, greater emotional resilience, and lower rates of anxiety and depression.

Khamkhounnavong added that children from foster care can’t heal what they’re not allowed to know … that they can’t make sense of their lives if the first chapter is washed away.

“As a mom, I can’t imagine telling a child I don’t know the details of their early years,” Hills said. “Under law, the information already exists. This bill will close that gap. We can protect privacy and still provide answers. Children have a right to their own story. This is about transparency, healing and helping children thrive.”

Hills explained that families with children adopted from birth parents have access to personal records by law, “but if you’re adopted from foster care, you don’t get those records,” she said. “This will allow children and families to fill in the blanks … put together where they came from. When children coming from foster care ask about their past, they should have meaningful details.”

Added Hills: “As a former Cook County prosecutor, I’m always trying to be the voice of children. Just the fact that they went into a foster home to begin with is hard to work through and piecing it together as they get older as well. For parents, things you want to remember from their early years is something you want to share with your child. It’s something very simple, but also something very important.”

The Healing Through History Act is currently moving through the legislative process for consideration by the Illinois Senate after receiving bipartisan support from the Child Welfare Committee. If passed into law as written, the bill would require adoptive families receive a copy of a child’s official case record at least 30 days before an adoption is finalized.