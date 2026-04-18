Route 47 construction starting between US14 to IL120

The planning and preparations for reconstructing Illinois Route 47 are done, now all that’s left is two years of construction.

Last week officials from the City of Woodstock, the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce, the McHenry County Board and the Illinois Department of Transportation were joined by Congressman Bill Foster (D-11th District) at a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating project’s start.

The long-awaited upgrades to the heavily trafficked roadway involve adding a lane in either direction of a 2-mile stretch between U.S. Route 14 and Illinois Route 120, separated by a raised median, as well as adding a mixed-use path on the east side of the roadway. A sidewalk is also proposed along the west side of the roadway from U.S. Route 14 to Ware Road

Woodstock is sending out updates on the project, estimated to cost a total of $84 million. The first email last week announced the placement of temporary traffic lights. The update also said new sanitary and storm sewers will be installed over the summer, along with other utility improvements.

Crews have also begun removing waters mains from Willow Brooke Drive to Route 47. New installations will provide improved service to local residents and businesses.

The Illinois Route 47 improvements were delayed for a year, costing the city an extra $9 million, hiking the cost from $16 million to $25 million.

IDOT’s share of expenses was $58.6 million, including $9.6 million for the acquisition of 33 acres of land along the construction route, which included nine businesses and three residences.

IDOT says that while detours will be required at certain points during construction, one lane of Illinois Route 47 in each direction will remain open, and access will be maintained to local neighborhoods and businesses along the two mile route. Detours will need to be used during construction of roundabouts at the Lake Avenue, McConnell Road and Judd Street-Irving Avenue intersections.

“The City of Woodstock is working closely with the contractor to maintain driveway access to Route 47 businesses as much as possible,” according to a post on the city’s website. “While there may be brief disruptions, every effort is being made to minimize impacts.”

There is no weekend construction work scheduled presently. Drivers can expect the eastern lane of Illinois Route 47 to be closed weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Plans call for another3 miles of road lane additions and other improvements north of Illinois Route 120 to Charles Road, but according to IDOT, funding is “not currently included in the Department’s FY 2024-2029 Proposed Highway Improvement Program.”

The project will be included in department priorities for future funding consideration among similar improvement needs throughout the region, according to IDOT. Estimates for IDOT’s cost share for the 3 miles in phase two is approximately $80 million.

City officials have acknowledged the impact that construction will have on the approximately 150 businesses located along the construction route. In February the City Council approved placing $50,000 in a revolving loan fund. There are plans to raise additional money through private contributions. In the meantime, Woodstock residents are asked to support the affected businesses, and not avoid patronizing them because of the construction.

“To help stabilize impacted businesses, the City of Woodstock has established the Route 47 Relief Fund in partnership with The Community Foundation for McHenry County,” the city announced online. “The fund provides temporary, impact-based grants to eligible small businesses experiencing documented construction-related disruptions.”

Contributions can be made through a donation button on the Woodstock, Illinois, Route 47 Project website.

In the meantime, Woodstock Mayor Mike Turner is asking residents to do all they can to support local business along the construction route the next two years by continuing to patronize them.

“Don’t change your buying habits,” Turner said in a press release. “Your continued support will make a real difference for our small businesses during this time.”