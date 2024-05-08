Two McHenry County coaches earn top honors

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has announced its 2024 choice for Coaches of the Year at the high school level.

McHenry County is represented by Raymond “Corky” Card of the McHenry Warriors and Matt LaPage of the Crystal Lake South Gators.

The awards are issued after the state playoffs have been completed. Achievements by the coaches and their respective teams are entered into the association’s annual Coach of the Year/Hall of Fame booklet.

Regarding LaPage, the IBCA stated, “The Gators were undefeated champs of the Fox Valley Conference, placed second at the Huntley Thanksgiving Tournament, third at the Hinkle Holiday Tourney, and were the Cary-Grove Regional and the Kaneland Sectional winners to earn an elite eight berth in the Class 3A State Tournament. A school single season record was set at 31-4.”

For Card’s team, the Warriors, the association said, “Placed third in the Fox Valley Conference, were champs at the ‘Hoops for Healing’ Thanksgiving Tournament, winners at the Hinkle Holiday Classic, and champions of the Marengo Regional to advance to the Class 4A Sweet Sixteen. A school single season record set at 26-9.”

“I was in the athletic director’s office (when I heard) … It’s really a humbling experience,” said Card. “It’s the culmination of a season coming together, and an award like this is really for the staff and players. We all put in a lot of work for each other. Our players…it wasn’t always pretty, as we really only had the fall to get to know each other.”

LaPage concurred, “I am honored and blessed…in reality, it’s a team and full coaching staff award, surrounded by a great group of players. We had a great season. They really came together, embraced their roles, and played for each other throughout the season. The journey with our guys and the way that the community supported us is the most memorable part.”

Both teams had standout games during the season, with Card and LaPage employing coaching philosophies that stress the basics, along with time-measured tenets.

“You have to stay true to the things you really value and understand that each team is different,”

LaPage said. “It’s always changing or modifying with each season. As coaches, we’re looking for better ways to improve and grow. We want our players to be confident, aggressive, and disciplined on the court.”

“I’m a believer that most games are the result of your habits as an individual and a team, build off that,” he said. “Do your daily habits align with your goals? How hard do you work or train? Do our practice habits reflect on how we want to play…which is with great energy, pace, and IQ.”

Card noted, “We try and focus on the process and to get better every day. Our five core values that we want to get across — some days are better than others — are energy and tempo, compete, toughness, togetherness, and being disciplined. Really, it’s trying to build the leaders of tomorrow through basketball.”

“We were up and down early on, as expected, and we had some big wins,” he said. “What became evident throughout the season was that, on a nightly basis, we had different players stepping each time. The future looks like we’ll have the opportunity for success. A good recipe is hard work in the off-season to build upon success.”

The off-season is also important to LaPage in laying the groundwork and keeping a mindset.

“We start by having post-season meetings with our returners and setting those off-season goals,” he said. “From there, it’s open gym and shooting which leads into June team camps and summer shootouts. July is Amateur Athletic Union season, and then it’s back to school and pre-season training.”

Card also cited certain steps to maintain a winning perspective.

“You need support from your (school) board and administration, as they have an important role in giving us the tools to be successful. Giving players the opportunity to build skill is important. We are in the process of trying to build a feeder program that instills the style of play. “

“It’s also fun, and displays the work ethic that the community of McHenry is known for,” he said.