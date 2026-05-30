Volo Museum’s Titanic Exhibit highlights emotional toll experienced by passengers

When the RMS Titanic struck an iceberg, and began sinking, the Atlantic waters were an icy 28-degrees. Visitors to the Volo Museum’s Titanic Exhibit can dip their hand into a container of water, set to the frigid temperature, and experience what the ship’s passengers felt that fateful night. The exercise makes the individual stories of tragedy and heroism more real.

The exhibit has been open and running since an ironic incident took place, during the early morning hours, last April 15. A heavy rainfall moving through the area caused the room to flood. It was also the 114th anniversary of the ship’s sinking, and the second such occurrence in the four years of the display’s existence.

It adds another chapter to the ongoing strange happenings at the 70-plus acre campus that includes several antique malls. Contractor inspections both times showed no visible entry points, cracks in the foundation, or roof damage.

“Where the first flooding happened was totally dry, so it’s strange that it flooded in two different spots in a building that’s never had flooding issues,” said Brian Grams, the museum’s owner. “There were no plumbing issues, a new concrete floor with no cracks … wouldn’t it flood in the same place?”

Greg Grams, Brian Grams’ father, started the Titanic project with the acquisition of a 1912 Renault car. His primary hobby and business involved collecting vintage, movie-used, and unique cars. Only two of the Renault vehicles were ever made, and its sister car lies at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean with the ship.

“It all started with the acquisition of the car, from a Titanic enthusiasts’ estate,” Grams said. “Then, my dad’s hunt began, it’s still ongoing. Along with the serious research, this began about four years, prior to the opening. We made a replica of ‘The Big Piece’ and added that last month … a copy of the hull plating salvaged from the side of the ship.

“My dad’s drive was to tell deeper stories about the passengers,” Grams said. “Most exhibits tell you how many people, what the cargo was, and a lot of facts. We use the items to tell a deeper, more emotional story of not just the ship experience but the before and after as well.”

The car was used in a scene from James Cameron’s movie, “Titanic.” While the artifacts are not from the actual ship, they are from its parent company, White Star Lines, as well as possessions from passengers. A side gallery shows a nine-minute film about the sinking, its aftermath, and facts not well-known that are mingled with archival photos.

Making the story more personal are the stories that go with the faces of the survivors and the victims. Many of the tales came from survivors on the rescue ship, the RMS Carpathia, along with camera images taken by a Carpathia passenger, a teen-aged Canadian girl with a Kodak Brownie box camera.

“What’s interesting is to see many age groups emotionally affected by the exhibit, as we spent a lot of time researching the true stories and several of them are heartbreaking,” said Jim Wojdyla, the museum’s marketing director. “When you take away dates and facts and just talk about people … it hits different.

“Like recollections of people on lifeboats remembering the noise of the ship, the screaming, and the unforgettable moment when it all stopped and the lights on the ship went black,” he said. “A young woman wanted to bring a small dog, and they gave her a choice of the dog or the lifeboat. Hours later, they found her frozen in the water, clinging to her dog.”

Greg Grams carefully chose the videos played and the overhead music including violins playing as a soundtrack to the experience that paired with the emotional stories.

Wojdyla noted, “In the gallery theater, the movie’s focal point is that these were real people coming to the deck of the ship, with their families, and looking their children in the eyes … knowing they had only hours to live with nothing they could do about it.”

More information is available at the Volo Museum website (http://www.volocars.com).