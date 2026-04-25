Water levels in Chain O’Lakes-Fox River area approach those from 2017 flood

NOTE: This is an evolving story. Updates will be made as the situation changes.

Unexpected heavy rainfall has again resulted in massive flooding in the Chain O’Lakes-Fox River systems throughout Lake and McHenry counties. The elevated levels are expected to crest by April 23, although many inundated areas will not see a return to normal water depths for approximately three weeks.

Boating restrictions are in place with the lower Fox River closed to all navigation from the Algonquin Dam to the Stratton-Bolger Dam in McHenry. The upper Fox River and Chain O’ Lakes remain open to boating on a “no-wake basis” to reduce hazards.

“The good news is inflows from Wisconsin have peaked, Fox Lake is now forecasted to peak at 7.4 feet, with the upper Fox River and pool slightly lower,” said Brandon Damm, communications spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “The lower river is currently expected to crest near 7.5 feet at the river’s tailwater in McHenry.

“For the Chain and Upper Fox River, it will take about three weeks to return to normal levels,” he said. “The lower river will take about a month to recede. The Fox Waterway Agency maintains the Fox River regarding navigation debris.”

The FWA has been monitoring the New Munster, Wisconsin, gauge as the prime indicator for water entering the systems. All the gauges and level can be monitored at its website (http://www.foxwaterway.com). The Stratton-Bolger Lock and Dam Facility in McHenry gates are presently wide open to permit water flow into the lower Fox River.

Rising water prospects are initially visible in the smaller Des Plaines River system. The Gurnee Police Department has blocked a section of Grand Avenue, from Kilbourne to O’Plaine roads. That area, prone to floods in severe rain events, forced the evacuation and relocation of the village hall and public safety building, almost a decade ago.

The Chain O’Lakes-Fox River system is more susceptible to wider damage stemming from the lower elevations of waterfront properties and overflowing channel banks. Antioch is one of the first Illinois towns on the water route migrating from Wisconsin, along the Fox River, although the municipality proper is largely unaffected.

“Fortunately, within the village limits we have a few isolated issues with water, mainly storm basins that couldn’t keep up with the water,” said Jim Moran, Antioch’s assistant village administrator. “Otherwise, we’ve had nothing widespread. From what I’ve seen … it’s mostly Antioch Township.”

Flooding has centered on connecting channels for the lakes in those locations, approaching records set in 2017, the second “100 Year Flood,” a term identifying a 1 percent chance of a major flood event, in any given season. Antioch’s Grass Lake Road is one such area, where businesses near the channel bridge like Lily Bug Acres are submerged.

“We’ve been sandbagging here for three days, and it’s still not done,” said Damen Byrne, a volunteer. “The water pump is definitely helping, it’s on the inside, and we’ve sandbagged a wall up. Every time we stop the pump, more water comes in, and we have to plug the leak. We’re still continuing to get the water form Wisconsin.”

Fox Lake has seen water pooling in the Eagle Point subdivision and its municipal beach is closed. “The village is actively responding to ongoing flooding by closely monitoring water levels and deploying resources to protect residents and property,” said Mikaela Alonso, the village’s assistant to the public works director.

“Public works crews have worked continuously to deliver more than 100 tons of sand to our self-serve sandbagging stations, and assisted in filling over 10,000 sandbags,” Alonso said. “Those stations will be there until the water recedes significantly. We are working with regional agencies, sharing real-time flood data tools, and deploying pumps to neighborhoods.”

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Department has also issued road closure notices, where access is blocked by water pooling. The Fox River, from Johnsburg to the Charles Miller Bridge on Miller road, has largely been impacted in low-lying areas. Current information can be obtained their website (http://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/emergency-management/flooding).

With the Algonquin Dam spilling over, the town is facing challenges despite sandbags being piled up on the Fox River’s banks. Cornish Park, which was treated to a major renovation five years ago, is closed and under water.

“We’re definitely seeing elevated levels now and it’s usually around 8 feet … we’re expecting a crest on Thursday at around 12.2 feet,” said Nadim Badran, the village’s public works director. “It was toped at 13.3 feet in 2017. We’re monitoring the National Oceanic and Atmospheric administration data, the river level forecasting, hourly.

Badron also gave an update on conditions to the village board members, at their Thursday meeting. “We’ve seen some residences taking water in their yards, and our crews have put out 20,000 sandbags, since Saturday, for residents to use,” said Badran. “Toward the end of April, start of May, is when we expect waters to start returning to normal levels.”

KANE COUNTY

Water levels were noticeably elevated on the Fox River in central Kane County at midweek, including observations at St. Charles City Hall and nearby Pottawatomie Park.

The National Weather Service reported water levels at 13.6 feet — slightly above the flood stage of 13.5 feet — on Wednesday morning in St. Charles. Water lapped recreation paths along the river’s east bank near downtown, but there were a only handful of areas where the river spilled over concrete embankments.

At St. Charles City Hall, an unidentified worker was removing warning signs and said it appeared that river levels had peaked overnight and would slowly recede.

“Unless we get more rain,” he said.

Similar conditions were observed on the southern edge of Aurora where a Fox River parking lot was partly submerged. High levels were also observed at the nearby Montgomery dam and in northern Kendall County.

For the most part, riverfront recreation paths remained open even as high waters covered mid-river islands.

The weather service reported river levels in central and southern Kane would remain at around 13.6 feet until early next week.

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County officials sent out a press release on Friday after noon, April 24, saying dry conditions over the past few days have helped improve conditions along the Des Plaines River and water levels were dropping. Water levels along the Fox River and Chain O’Lakes have peaked and are expected to gradually decline, but flooding in those areas is expected to continue for the next one to two weeks.

With possible rain on Monday, April 27, and the next days the additional water could slow recovery or worsen flooding in some areas.

Some major roadways remained closed as of April 24 including Illinois Route 59 from Illinois Route 22 go Scott Road; Grand Avenue east of Rollins Road in Fox Lake; and Rawson Bridge Road west of Roberts Road.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security are surveying property damage resulting from the recent storms and ongoing flooding.

Residents are encouraged to complete the voluntary damage assessment survey by going to https://iemaohs.illinois.gov/recovery/damageassessment.html? and filling out the form. The survey helps emergency management officials understand the extent of impacts, prioritize response efforts and determine eligibility for potential assistance, the release stated.

If your home or personal property is damaged by flooding, contact your insurance company to determine coverage and start the claim process.

Lake County residents were also asked to complete emergency clean-up activities that may include removing water-damaged property (carpeting, cabinets, etc.) and encouraged to contact local municipalities, or, in the case of unincorporated areas, the Lake County Planning, Building and Development Department, to inquire about permitting for additional repairs such as replacing drywall.

Residents are asked to document flood damage with pictures and/or video and keep all receipts related to the clean-up and repair of property.