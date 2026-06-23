Weather Service issues flood alert in Lake, McHenry counties

Sirens and announcements to take shelter blared from public address speakers in Libertyville, Gurnee, and North Chicago the evening of Wednesday, June 17. Tornado clouds and potential funnel systems, from a low front, were spotted heading eastward from McHenry County toward Lake County. They eventually went over Lake Michigan, bringing rain.

“The Gurnee area experienced severe weather conditions that prompted the activation of outdoor warning and public address announcements,” said Det. Shawn Gaylor, of the Gurnee Police Department. “Our personnel followed established severe weather protocols and were prepared to respond to any weather-related emergencies.

“We also utilize Regroup, the village’s mass notification system, to communicate important information to residents during emergencies and significant weather events,” Gaylor said. “We follow safety recommendations and guidance provided by the National Weather Service, and our other emergency partners, to ensure the community’s safety.”

NWS had said a flash flood watch was issued Wednesday morning, ahead of the expected thunderstorms, with possible 80 mph winds. That changed with local flood watch and advisories being issued. Collar counties from Lake and McHenry that are affected encompass Cook, Will, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, and LaSalle counties.

Measurements of total rainfall for April 1 to June 20 showed accumulations of 13.2 inches in Lake County, and 12.1 inches in McHenry County. NWS officials also said the rain events that occurred June 11-13, had county stormwater and flood agencies reporting localized major flooding along the Fox River-Chain O’Lakes systems.

“Believe it or not, we’re still cleaning up debris from the April flooding, and those events brought in hundreds of customer concerns on our system alone,” said Joe Keller, The Fox Waterway Agency’s executive director. “Our crews have been working all the way from the Wisconsin state line, down to Algonquin. We have also identified concern areas.

“As far as the recent rains go, we were concerned that the lower river might go into a ‘no wake’ situation, that was avoided,” he said. “We hope to do the same with rains coming soon. Let’s hope for the best and be prepared for the worst. As we approach the nation’s 250th birthday, we don’t anticipate users being unable to enjoy the waterway.”

The current status at local stream and Fox River gages are at minor to major flood levels in Lake County for the Upper Fox River, Chain O’Lakes, and some Des Plaines tributaries. McHenry County gages show near to above-bank flows in some streams, although generally lower than the worst-impacted Fox/Chain O’Lakes areas.

The Lake County Stormwater Commission is also addressing localized flooding issues. The Bangs Lake Outfall Improvement Project in Wauconda was opened last May to alleviate the flooding of 70 properties and eight roads, over the last decade.

“Before the Wednesday rain, I was in a briefing with the NWS on what the weather conditions would be,” said Jake Mann, Wauconda’s public works director. “We had almost 3 inches the week before, and the same was expected last week. The new system is doing the job that it was designed to do, getting the water out of Bangs Lake.”

The outdated methods raised or lowered water levels using manual bars on the gate, while new tools provide remote monitoring to make adjustments. Over 4,000 feet of infrastructure supplied a box culvert, channels and covered piping. The project cost was $3.5 million project, and Wauconda disbursed $266,387 from its general obligation budget.

A Lake County media release stated, “Lake County was awarded a $122 million appropriation (in 2022) from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to support regional to support regional stormwater initiatives to reduce flooding.”

“It’s definitely the biggest grant the village ever received, the project came in at bid level … it’s a major victory,” Mann said.