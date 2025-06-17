AbbVie director joins ISU Board

Doug Peterson, an individual with expertise in artificial intelligence strategy and integration, will serve as a member of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees.

Peterson serves as the director of AI strategy and implementation with AbbVie. He leads AI governance and compliance frameworks, ensuring ethical AI deployment and adherence to regulatory standards as a part of AbbVie’s Responsible AI and Governance Team.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a Master degree in information technology from American InterContinental University, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Illinois State University.

His appointment to the ISU Board is pending state Senate approval.