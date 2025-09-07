Ag-tech corridor development sought 

Story glossary

Ag-tech: The use of advanced technologies, tools and data analytics to improve farming and production efficiency, sustainability and profitability

Bioeconomy: An economic activity involving the use of biotechnology and biomass in the production of goods, services or energy

Bioindustrial: Any industry or activity that uses biotechnology and biological systems to create products and materials on an industrial scale

Biomanufacturing: The industrial process of using biological systems, such as living cells, microbes or enzymes, to produce commercially valuable products including biofuels

Bioprocessing: The use of living organisms or their components to create products in a controlled environment

Fermentation: The chemical breakdown of a substance by bacteria, yeast or other microorganisms involving effervescence and the giving off of heat

DECATUR – Leaders from the University of Illinois were on hand at the Farm Progress Show to talk about the development of an ag-tech corridor between Decatur and Champaign-Urbana that could become an international destination for biomanufacturing and precision fermentation start- up businesses.

The U of I’s Fermentation and Biomanufacturing hub was awarded $51 million in start-up funding by the U.S. Economic Development Administration to increase biomanufacturing and fermentation capacity and growth in order to foster economic development and investment in the region.

Staff there has been working to build out the corridor since the July 2024 grant from the Biden-Harris administration, through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA. It was part of $504 million in implementation grants to 12 tech hubs to scale up the production of critical technologies, create jobs in innovative industries, strengthen U.S. economic competitiveness and national security, and accelerate the growth in industries of the future in regions across the United States.

“At iFAB, we want to make central Illinois the world’s epicenter for biomanufacturing,” said Beth Conerty, innovation officer for iFAB, during a taping of WILL-AG FM’s Commodity Week program at the Farm Progress Show. “We are a consortium of 34 partners trying to grow biomanufacturing and fermentation here in central Illinois. We are focused on three counties: Champaign, Piatt and Macon, because there is no better place for technology and innovation around this space.”

iFAB is primarily focused on developing markets for agricultural commodities, at a time when key trade partners, most notably China, are reducing their reliance on U.S. ag products due to recently enacted tariffs, the threat of tariffs and the uncertainty surrounding the on-again, off-again international tariff situation.

“Finding new uses for corn has been (important to) our organization for several decades: I can attest to that,” said Rodney Weinzierl, executive director of the Illinois Corn Growers Association. “Yields in Illinois are accelerating, and corn’s strength really is starch production, which is an excellent feedstock. We get dextrose from starch conversion, and now there is a lot of discussion about using ethanol for a feedstock within the whole petroleum complex to produce value-added products. What’s going on at iFAB with their research could be very helpful to the corn industry.”

The U of I is home to one of the most comprehensive bioprocessing scale-up facilities in the nation. Its Integrated Bioprocessing Research Lab offers the capacity to work with food ingredients, high-value industrial molecules, and cosmetics, and includes access to infrastructure and equipment that otherwise wouldn’t be available to many companies.

The world-class bioprocessing facility is located in an ideal region for connecting to corn and soybean production, among the highest-yielding counties for corn and soybeans in the nation.

Its location also offers direct access to multiple commercial transportation routes.

“Not only is there no better place to do ag research than the U of I, there is no place in the world that grinds as much corn on a daily basis as Decatur,” said Conerty. “Everything from research to manufacturing already exists, so when you think about new companies and new economic development opportunities, what better place than to tie in to all of those resources.”

With 2,640 food-manufacturing companies, Illinois is well-positioned to turn the state’s crops and livestock into food and industrial products, say iFAB leaders, who point to the Chicago area as one of the largest concentrations of food-related businesses in the world.

According to German Bollero, dean of the U of I College of Agricultural and Consumer Economics, researchers and scientists working with iFAB have been experimenting with biomanufactured wheat varieties in an effort to develop more uses for the crop.

“We can do the fermentation in the labs, and we can scale that up at IBRL. We can then work with our partners to bring it to a greater level. From a research point of view, that is excellent for us, but from a teaching and education standpoint for the future of the industry this is extremely good for us because our students will have an opportunity to gain experience at IBRL,” Bollero said, adding that the U of I Extension, through its public-facing media arm, can help spread news of the advances made in IBRL labs to industries and the public.

iFAB’s business partnerships include alliances with ADM, Simien and Primient, the former Tate and Lyle company that took over the century-plus-old A.E. Staley Manufacturing Co. plant in Decatur three years ago. The corn wet milling plant’s products include sweeteners, acidulants, industrial starches, personal care and animal nutrition items.

Ismael Nieves, general manager of Primient, spoke about his company’s Illinois Pilot Research and Operations Optimization Facility and its relation to iFAB and IBRL.

“We want to be a world leader in producing innovative, sustainable and renewable products made from plants,” he said. “iPROOF itself is a facility where we are trying to fill the gap in the bioeconomy or in the bioindustrial space as a whole where there are not enough existing facilities throughout the United States. Facilities like IBRL can bring our technology up to the pilot scale.”

Through their Economic Development Administration-funded iPROOF facility, Nieves and Primient are working to add value to area-harvested bent yellow corn and, in turn, expand the Midwest bioeconomy.

“This is where all of the raw (corn) product is being made, so by diversifying the uses for corn we can add value and help ensure the stability of corn as a product,” Nieves added. “There is no reason central Illinois should not be the hub of U.S. biomanufacturing.”

To learn about iFAB, visit https://ifabtechhub.research.illinois.edu/.