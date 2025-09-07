Another big year for ISU 

If it seems a little more crowded on the Illinois State University campus this fall, there’s a very good reason.

The Normal-based institution reported an enrollment of 21,994 students on Thursday, a 2.1 percent increase over last year’s record-setting figures and the fourth consecutive year of growth.

“Continued strong enrollment and increased retention demonstrate Illinois State’s commitment to student success and exceptional student experiences,” said university President Aondover Tarhule in a statement. “The Redbird approach to collaborative teaching, scholarship, and service is the University’s proud legacy and its future.”

ISU’s enrollment count is based on attendance on the 10th day of classes, the traditional benchmark for official numbers.

Southern Illinois University reported 11,785, which is five fewer students compared to 2024. Other state universities are expected to report fall enrollments in coming days.

ISU reported an increase of 448 students over last year’s record enrollment. The first- to second-year retention rate is 81.9 percent, a 0.5 percent improvement.

The university’s student population includes 19,513 undergraduates and 2,481 graduate students when official enrollment figures were finalized on Aug. 29.

Improvements in enrollment and retention result from a focused effort to improve the Redbird experience through programs that meet student and employer expectations, as well as expanded student support resources and engagement opportunities, university officials said.

Jeff Mavros, executive director of admissions and recruitment marketing, is especially pleased with the strong enrollment in new academic programs, including Illinois State’s new College of Engineering, data science, and sports communication.

Furthermore, the academic profile of Illinois State’s freshman class continues to improve with an average grade point average of 3.63 on a 4.0 scale. The class also includes 527 students in the Honors Program, a record for the second year in a row.

“Our growing application pool reflects increasing interest in Illinois State, and the rise in student retention shows that our student success initiatives are effective,” said Mavros. “We look forward to the many achievements of our newest Redbirds.”

In addition to enrollment growth, Illinois State remains the second-largest employer in McLean County.

According to the Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau, the university employs more than 3,900 people. State Farm Insurance leads the way with more than 14,000 local employees.