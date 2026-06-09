Bloomington City Council to hear options for water challenges

As essential as it is to human life and civilization, water is not something most people bother to think about, so long as it continues to reliably come out of the faucet and through the garden hose whenever it’s needed.

But reliable and sustainable sources of water are not guaranteed. For the past decade, Bloomington has spent an increasing amount of time and money addressing various water quality issues and the likelihood of new sources of drinking water.

In his State of the City address in May, Bloomington Mayor Dan Brady called for the creation of an ad hoc committee on water resiliency, saying “Counting on luck to provide our 10 million gallons a day is not the way I or the City Council or the city administration wants to operate.”

Brady said the city should look into water supply options including dredging Lake Bloomington to increase it’s holding capacity, drawing water from the Illinois River (some 30 miles northwest of the city) or using the Mahomet Aquifer.

The city has drawn its water from Lake Bloomington since the reservoir was created in 1929 and a pumping station was built. The lake’s capacity was increased in 1957 by raising the dam by 5 feet. Several neighboring communities rely on Bloomington water, including Hudson, Towanda and Bloomington Township.

The city also draws water from the 925-acre Evergreen Lake in McLean and Woodford counties, as well as the St. Peter aquifer.

Brady and the City Council will take the next step to find possible solutions during its committee-of-the-whole session on June 15. Brett Lueschen, the city’s water superintendent, will outline potential water supply options in a draft supplementary plan prepared by The Farnsworth Group.

Numerous studies and assessments have been done, and the monitoring of water quality and quantity is ongoing. City officials must contend with a nearly 100-year-old delivery system, a county-wide drought that’s causing water quality problems, and the need to plan for a sources of water adequate to sustain municipal growth and development over the next 50 to 100 years.

A 2024 study determined that “over the next 10 years, a generational investment of approximately $400 million will be required to be made to the city’s water system to comply with new laws and ensure a healthy and viable water supply. Bloomington will spend over $80 million on its water system in 2026.

The situation has been made worse by antiquated pipes that leak massive amounts of water. One official estimate put the difference between the amount of water that leaves the treatment plant and the amount the city bills its customers at 30 percent.

In May of 2021 the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the Illinois Farm Bureau helped fund a draft Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake Watershed Plan, which covered McLean and Woodford counties. Among other things, it found both entities had a history of “water quality impairments,” including sedimentation, algae blooms and other contamination.

Current drought conditions throughout McLean County and beyond have lowered the water level in both lakes. In 2025, the city switched from Lake Bloomington to Evergreen Lake. Unfortunately, they have still experienced an increase of contaminants like 2-methylisoborneol [MIB] and geosmin, which have lent an unpleasant taste to the water.

Restaurants started using bottled water for food preparation, and the city spent more than $500,000 on treatment chemicals to make the water more palatable.

The expense of any new water transmission infrastructure is made clear by looking at Joliet’s plan to use Lake Michigan water by 2030. The $1.446 billion project will connect with Chicago’s water transmission line at Burbank, and run about 30 miles to Joliet, with an additional 30 miles of pipeline to distribute water to Channahon, Crest Hill, Minooka, Romeoville and Shorewood, which will share in the project costs.

It includes approximately 37 miles of larger diameter piping (66-and 60-inch) and 25 miles of smaller diameter piping, with three large water pumping stations, three water storage facilities (9.5 million gallons total, 13 water delivery facilities, a regional control and data acquisition system.

Unlike Joliet, which will be purchasing treated water from Chicago, whatever new water source Bloomington officials settle on would require the water to be treated, either at its current plant, or at a new plant near the river, if towns to its west opt to be part of the pipeline plan.

As it has for nearly a century the city will likely rely on the expertise of The Farnsworth Group. The firm boasts that it has “been involved with several plant expansions at the original West Treatment Plant and managed the design and construction of the new Southeast Treatment Plant as well as major improvements to the Combined Sewer Overflow system.”