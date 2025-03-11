Bloomington man killed in crash

A Bloomington man was killed Saturday morning when involved in a traffic accident.

The crash involving two sedans occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday at Wylie Drive and West Market Street.

Bloomington Fire Department paramedics provided medical attention to a 49-year-old man, who was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center where he died from his injuries

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the investigation.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder said that Scott Smith died at 8:46 a.m. Saturday from injuries in the accident. A preliminary autopsy opinion indicated that Smith died from multiple blunt injuries from the collision.

“The loss of life in our community is occurring frequently, and motor vehicle crashes are preventable when the best driving habits are practiced,” said Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington. “The men and women of our agency are saddened to learn a motorist lost their life in this traffic crash.

‘We will continue addressing poor driving behavior through a higher level of traffic enforcement and educational efforts.”

The Coroner’s Office, Bloomington police and the Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

Anyone with information about the accident should contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.