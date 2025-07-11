Bloomington man sentenced to 72 years in prison for child porn

A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 72 years in prison following a 2023 child-pornography investigation.

Wesley Noonan was sentenced Monday.

On July 12, 2023, Noonan was indicted on 59 counts of possession of child pornography, stemming from a Bloomington Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit investigation. The case began when BPD inspectors along with the Illinois State Police Drug Task Force 6 and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a narcotics-related search of Noonan’s residence.

During the investigation, Noonan’s cellular telephone was examined at the DEA Forensic Laboratory. A forensic analyst discovered suspected child sex abuse material, prompting the case to be transferred to the U.S. Secret Service for further investigation.

BPD Detective Paul Swanlund, who was assigned to a Secret Service task force for the case, decrypted the videos and determined they were child sexual abuse material.

In March, Noonan pleaded guilty to six counts of possession of child pornography.

The BPD is a member of both the USSS and Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children task forces, which investigate child exploitation crimes and provide training for law enforcement agencies. Bloomington police receive cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials with the BPD said they remain committed to investigating cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet.

If you believe you or someone you know is a victim, submit a tip at https://report.cybertip.org/.