Bloomington-Normal communities sets up coronavirus web site

Residents and businesses in the city of Bloomington and Town of Normal region can get updated information on local plans to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and resources available for assistance.

The web site is BN Prepared

Contributing agencies are the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, and others have compiled information as a resource page to help residents and businesses learn more about precautions to take, what to do if you get sick, and what you can do if you are an employer.

“Our goal is to share business relief and county health information that is accurate and unbiased in a timely manner,” the web site states.