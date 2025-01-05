Bloomington police seek gas-station robber

The Bloomington Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in the identification of the offender in an armed robbery at a local gas station.

At 12:30 a.m. Dec. 28, the robber was seen entering a gas station on the 900 block of North Main Street, and stole Newport cigarettes, valued at more than $3,000, from a stock room. During the incident, the robber displayed, then deployed, a non-lethal self-defense aerosol product into the face of an employee. The offender then fled the business on foot. The employee did not require medical attention after the incident.

The robber was described as a man, 30-40 years of age, with black hair, gray/black mustache and beard, and wearing a high-visibility yellow hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, dark pants and white tennis shoes.

If you have information related to the robber or the crime, contact Detective Weston Gresham at 309-434-9429 or wgresham@cityblm.org. You can also send anonymous tips via smartphone by texting 847411 with the word “BPDTIPS”, then a space, followed by your tip information.