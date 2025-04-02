Brady wins Bloomington mayor race

In an otherwise dreadful night for Republicans in local races across much of the state, former Republican State Rep. and House Minority Leader Dan Brady won the Bloomington Mayor’s office in convincing fashion Tuesday.

While Brady didn’t win a majority, he won a strong plurality in the three-way race. With 100 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Brady held a 2,411-vote lead over sitting city councilman Cody Hendricks, 47.9 percent to 33.35 percent. Incumbent mayor Mboka Mwilambwe was a distant third with 18.75 percent.

Hendricks was elected Ward 6 Alderman in April 2023 to represent the core area of the City of Bloomington. He will remain on the city council until at least April 2027.

Brady, 63, who was born and raised in Bloomington, represented McLean County’s 105th and 88th districts over a 22-year career from 2001-23, serving as the GOP’s minority leader his last six years. He was the GOP nominee for Illinois Secretary of State in 2022, losing in the general election.