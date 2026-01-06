Fans backed their Birds despite disappointing outcome

Emotions of Illinois State University football fans ranged from euphoria to agony as the Redbirds sought their first national championship on Monday.

Scores of ISU backers were among 24,105 fans on hand at Vanderbilt University’s FirstBank Stadium in Nashville for the Jan. 5 Football Championship Series (FCS) title game against Montana State.

Even more trekked to official watch parties at hometown sites in Bloomington-Normal, Chicago and the suburbs and distant locales like San Francisco, Dallas, Atlanta, Tampa and Denver.

The Redbirds (12-5) rallied from a 14-point second half deficit, saw a potential game-winning field goal blocked, took the lead in overtime but ultimately suffered a 35-34 loss to the Bobcats (14-2) in the FCS title game.

Fans and alumni at Chicago’s Sheffield Beer and Wine Garden and other watch parties were engaged throughout the rollercoaster rides.

“This season has been defined by resiliency,” said ISU graduate Dane Dreyfus, 25, at the Sheffield gathering. “This team has never been counted out, they keep coming no matter the circumstances. It’s been a great year and it’s been fun to watch ISU get this far.”

While disappointing, the loss hardly dimmed the luster of a great season and a late run that grew increasingly impressive with four straight road playoff victories on the way to the FCS title game.

In Nashville, players and coaches were grateful for the support in an emotional post-game press conference.

“It was an electric atmosphere for sure. It’s probably the most fun I’ve had playing in a game,” said Tye Niekamp, an All-American linebacker.

“I just feel blessed,” said senior quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse, who threw for 311 yards and 4 touchdowns. “I feel grateful for this team and the season and run we had, the ISU community, city of Bloomington-Normal. It’s a real special place, and I wouldn’t trade my experience for the world.”

It was a Redbird team that defied expectations, especially after a 5-3 regular season finish in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The post-season run included a 29-28 victory over reigning national champion North Dakota State in Fargo.

‘I think our team believed they could beat anybody anywhere, particularly how we played at North Dakota State,” said head coach Brock Spack after the title game. “As you all know, it’s a very, very good program, and went on the road there, and to overcome five turnovers to win a game like that there was impressive.

“Just really proud of the team.”

Social media was also filled with praise for the Redbirds from hometown fans, former students and even supporters of opposing teams.

“Great season,” wrote one fan on the ISU Football Facebook page. “It was so much fun to watch. Hold your heads up and let’s keep making Illinois State football one of the best in the nation.”

Montana State fans also shared praise.

“Bobcat fan here,” wrote one. “It was such a great game! Your team did an outstanding job! First OT championship game in history! Congratulations on making it to the final game and making it one of the best games ever!”

Rittenhouse, a Wheaton-St. Francis graduate from Geneva, became ISU’s all-time single season passing leader with 3,568 yards, completions (334), attempts (516) and touchdowns (40).

Senior running back Victor Dawson rushed for 126 yards, his fourth-straight 100-yard game. Redshirt freshman Dylan Lord set career-highs in receptions (13), receiving yards (161) and touchdowns (2). ISU made its second appearance in the national title game and first since 2014, a 29-27 loss to North Dakota State.

Kate McCarthy contributed.