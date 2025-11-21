Farmers celebrate modest gains in fertilizer loss reduction goals 

CHAMPAIGN — Regulatory measures addressing non-point water pollution could be coming to Illinois if farmers can’t find a way to better control crop field nutrient losses into Illinois waterways, an environmentalist warns.

“After all, (laws) do exist in various places,” said environmental advocate and attorney Albert Ettinger, who was invited to speak during the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy Annual Partnership Conference, held Nov. 5 in Champaign. “It is not above the realm of possibility that similar laws and regulations come to Illinois.”

The NLRS, adopted in 2015 by the Illinois Legislature, set goals for point source and non-point source reductions in water pollutants, or crop “nutrients,” such as nitrogen and phosphorus. The voluntary NLRS was established by industry, agriculture and environmental associations and other agencies with a commitment to reduce N and P losses by 45 percent by the end of 2025.

The goalposts for the Strategy were eventually moved back, with an aim for a 15-percent nitrogen-nitrate reduction and 25 percent P reduction by the end of this year. Overall, the long-term goal of the NLRS remains a 45-percent reduction of both N and P in the state’s waterway system.

According to the executive director of the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, Kevin “KJ” Johnson, farmers are making significant progress in reducing nutrient losses from crop fields by embracing recommendations within the NLRS including splitting or reducing fertilizer applications, planting cover crops (overwintering, non-cash crops such as cereal rye that help hold crop nutrients in place through reduced erosion), reducing tillage passes that disturb soil nutrient retention, and installing measures such as buffer strips or wood chip aquifers.

“We are going into year four of our Illinois Retail Survey, a random survey of what retail (fertilizer) customers are doing on nutrient issues. We want to see trends in nutrient reduction, and we’re looking for years of data to determine trends,” said Johnson, who highlighted IFCA’s year-three retail survey during a presentation at the NLRS conference.

Farmers more conscientious about applications

Johnson told Chronicle Media in an interview following his conference presentation that IFCA’s Illinois Retail Survey supports assertions that the state’s farmers are making a conscientious effort to reduce their farm’s nutrient losses into waterways.

“We are seeing that 50 percent of all corn acres going into next year are getting some kind of application in the fall, but only 16 percent will be the full 190 pounds of nitrogen. There is a lot more adoption of split-apply, where some fertilizer is applied in the fall and some in the spring, or some farmers are side-dressing (the application of additional smaller amounts of fertilizers to mid-season plants),” Johnson reported.

“Another thing we saw in the survey was that if farmers are using fall ammonia, 96 percent are using some kind of inhibitor (a substance added to nitrogen-based fertilizers that slows the breakdown of nutrients),” he added. “We’re also seeing a bump-up every year in people planting cover crops.”

Though the data collected to date is supportive of Illinois farmers’ commitment to the tenets of the Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy, Johnson said IFCA will continue to offer and expand the survey through random fertilizer retailer contacts for at least the next four or five years.

“We want to build out that data, because if we’re not telling our own story, someone is going to be telling it for us. We think this is some really good data, and the Illinois Department of Agriculture and EPA are backing what we are doing because of how we collect this data. We also release this data to the NLRS,” he said.

The conference featured a preliminary summary of “Nitrate and Phosphorus Loads from Illinois Rivers” offered by Luis Garcia and Timothy Hodson of the U.S. Geographical Survey. The two are charged with monitoring nutrient loads from Illinois’ eight largest rivers relative to an established 1980-96 baseline.

Relative to the early baseline, water-year 2022 loads of nitrogen, phosphorus and streamflow (Q) were –22 percent, 19 percent, and 7 percent, respectively, while 5-year mean loads were –3 percent (N), 37 percent (P), and 27 percent (Q). However, relative to the 2010s, WY22 loads were –26 percent (N), -7 percent (P), and –8 percent (Q).

“This shows recent improvements, overall,” they said.

Since a 2020 peak widely credited to a “flood year,” the largest reductions in N were within the Illinois River (29 million pounds) and Rock River (14 million).

“Similarly, the largest reductions in P were the Illinois (1.5 million pounds) and Rock (700,000 pounds) rivers, whereas P and Q from southern watersheds increased,” the researchers reported.

Illinois farmers invested in NLRS

The overarching goal of the still-voluntary Illinois NLRS is to reduce nutrient pollution that impacts the Mississippi River Basin and contributes to the hypoxic zone in the Gulf of Mexico — before regulatory agencies step in and take over.

Environmentalist Ettinger pointed to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s fertilizer management program — though underenforced — as an example of state regulatory actions aimed to address problems with water pollution from non-point sources such as agricultural operations.

In particular, Illinois and Midwest farmers must address nitrogen losses with more diligence and in greater numbers in order to avoid regulatory actions, according to Ettinger. While Illinois’ drinking water standards are within accepted parameters of pollutants, areas such as Des Moines, Iowa have drinking water that requires municipal filtering in order to eliminate harmful levels of N and, to a lesser extent, phosphorus.

Michael Woods, CEO for the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts, noted that the 2023 Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy Biennial Report estimated that 73,000 pounds of N and 30,000 pounds of P were kept out of waterways through agricultural conservation projects. To support farmers’ conservation efforts, $51 million was invested for NLRS agricultural projects during 2021-22.

Woods cautioned that nutrient loads are still increasing, particularly with nitrates, forcing an urgency for continued government and private investment in research, education, outreach and technical support through sustained partnerships.

“Sustained partnerships are fundamental to long-term impact,” Woods said.